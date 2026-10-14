‘Expanded APC Campaign Council a confession of fear’ — Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described the expanded presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “confession of fear”, accusing President Bola Tinubu of prioritising political alliances over Nigeria’s economic hardship and insecurity.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the expansion of the council for the 2027 general election reflected the president’s concern about his political standing rather than the challenges facing Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Phrank Shaibu, director of strategic communication of the ADC presidential campaign council, Atiku argued that the inclusion of more political figures would not address hunger, violence, kidnappings and the rising cost of living.

“Only a man afraid of his record would think he could bury it under hundreds of names,” the statement reads.

“Tinubu can gather every governor, minister and political defector in Nigeria. None of them can erase the hunger in people’s homes, bring back those killed by violence or free Nigerians still held captive. Their families are waiting for answers, not another campaign list.”

The APC initially released its presidential campaign council list on August 22, naming Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara State, as director-general. The expanded council includes Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory;

Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State; and Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State.

Atiku also accused Tinubu of maintaining an extensive political structure while Nigerians grapple with the consequences of rising prices and declining purchasing power.

“Tinubu has room for an army of ministers and a stadium full of campaign officials, but no room in his plans for Nigerians crushed by the cost of living. He feeds his political machine and tells hungry families to sacrifice,” he said.

The former vice-president maintained that adding more names to the campaign council would not change Nigerians’ experiences under the current administration.

He also faulted the decision to inaugurate the APC campaign council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, describing the venue as public property that should not be used for partisan political activities.

“The Presidential Villa belongs to the Nigerian people. It is not a campaign venue or the private property of any political party. Using it for an APC political event is a gross breach of public trust and a troubling abuse of public office,” he said.

Questioning the choice of venue, Atiku argued that Abuja had sufficient alternative locations for the event.

“Abuja has no shortage of halls and public spaces large enough to host a campaign gathering. Why, then, did Bola Tinubu choose to inaugurate his campaign council at night, behind the gates of the Presidential Villa?” he asked.

He said the decision raised questions about the president’s confidence in his performance, adding that Nigerians should assess his

administration based on their experiences.

“Nigerians may draw their own conclusions. But a president confident in his record should be willing to face the public in daylight and ask for another mandate,” he said.

Atiku further described the expanded council as an attempt to shield Tinubu from public criticism by recruiting more political figures, including members of other parties.

“When the first list drew criticism, Tinubu had a chance to show that he understood the country’s anger. Instead, he returned with an even longer list, reaching into other parties for more names. He is collecting politicians like shields against public judgment,” he said.

The ADC presidential candidate also cited a claim that 17.9 million more Nigerians were living in multidimensional poverty, linking the figure to the economic and security challenges confronting the country.

He argued that the enlarged campaign structure would do little to make food affordable or improve the purchasing power of workers and other citizens.

“No campaign council, however crowded, can make food affordable, restore a worker’s purchasing power or explain why the sacrifices demanded of ordinary Nigerians never seem to reach Tinubu’s own political circle,” he said.

Atiku said the ADC had assembled its own campaign team to offer Nigerians an alternative, insisting that voters would ultimately judge the president by their living conditions rather than the number of political figures backing his re-election bid.

“On January 16, the ballot will contain no column for the size of a campaign council. Nigerians will judge Tinubu by the lives they have lived under his government,” he added.

Vanguard News