UCL: Real Madrid stage dramatic comeback to beat Roma 4-3

Real Madrid scored three late goals to overturn a two-goal deficit and secure a dramatic 4-3 victory over Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Jose Mourinho’s return to the Stadio Olimpico.

Madrid appeared destined for defeat after Roma took a 3-1 lead in the 83rd minute, but substitutes Carlos Espi and Endrick inspired a stunning comeback before Antonio Rudiger struck the decisive goal in the 90th minute.

The victory extended Real Madrid’s perfect start to their Champions League campaign, having won both matches, while Roma were left with one point from their opening two games.

Mourinho, who previously led Roma to the Europa Conference League title in 2021-22 and the Europa League final the following season, received a warm reception from the home supporters, who displayed banners celebrating his time at the Italian club.

Roma made a strong start and took the lead in the 20th minute when Marten de Roon fired a first-time effort from the edge of the box after being set up by Matias Soule.

Real Madrid responded five minutes later through Kylian Mbappe, whose effort took a deflection off Gianluca Mancini before looping over goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

The goal was Mbappe’s 72nd in the Champions League, moving him ahead of Real Madrid legend Raul, who finished his career in the competition with 71 goals. The appearance also marked the French forward’s 100th match in the tournament.

Roma regained control after the break, with Donyell Malen scoring twice in a six-minute spell to put the hosts in a commanding position.

Malen made it 2-1 after capitalising on a mistake by Vinicius Junior, whose attempted flick gave away possession. The striker’s shot took a deflection off Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde before finding the net.

The Dutch forward struck again soon afterwards, finishing calmly to extend Roma’s advantage to 3-1. Although the goal was initially ruled out for offside, a video assistant referee review confirmed that Valverde had kept Malen onside.

Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini introduced several defensive substitutes as he attempted to protect the lead, but Real Madrid’s late attacking changes proved decisive.

Espi pulled one back five minutes after coming on, converting the rebound after Gollini had parried Endrick’s header.

Endrick then levelled the contest by heading home from an Arda Guler corner, leaving Roma struggling to contain Madrid’s set-piece threat.

The visitors completed the turnaround in the 90th minute when Rudiger volleyed home from close range following another Guler delivery to seal a remarkable 4-3 win.

The result provides a boost for Real Madrid as they continue their Champions League campaign, while Roma will need to improve after failing to hold on to their advantage on home soil.

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