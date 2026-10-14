PSG beat Manchester City 4-2 away in Champions League

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland (2R) misses with this header during the UEFA Champions League, league phase football match between Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 14, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain staved off a second-half comeback to win 4-2 away to Manchester City in their Champions League showdown on Wednesday.

PSG were 3-0 up in the first half with goals by Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, but Erling Haaland scored twice after the break for City. Maghnes Akliouche got PSG’s fourth before Ferran Torres had a late penalty saved.