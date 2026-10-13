Edo: I stopped Ighodalo from becoming governor to prevent Obaseki choosing a successor – Wike

By Ayobami Okerinde

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he opposed the 2024 Edo governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, because he wanted to prevent former governor Godwin Obaseki from installing his successor.

Wike disclosed this on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting of the rainbow coalition in Abuja, where he credited an alliance between factions of the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the ruling party’s victory in the election.

“In the last election that took place in Edo State, the victory was as a result of the coalition between the legacy of PDP and the APC,” he said.

“We had to work together to make sure that the former governor, Governor Obaseki, did not produce his successor. And that is the truth. I was behind it, and I don’t have any regrets about it. So when people say that nothing like coalition, they tell lies.”

According to Wike, Ighodalo, whom he described as a “good candidate”, visited his residence more than three times to seek his support, but he turned him down because of his opposition to Obaseki.

“He came to my house more than three times. I said, ‘Listen, you’re a good candidate, but for this election, I’m sorry, because this election is between us and the man who is bringing you, called Obaseki, ungrateful person, so returning you is like bringing him back, so I’m sorry. You have to fail,’ and he failed,” Wike said.

He added that Governor Monday Okpebholo and Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, could attest to the role the alliance played in the election.

“The truth of the matter is that it has been there, depending on how it is worked out. So the governor today, Senator Okpebholo, will know sincerely that it was that coalition,” he said.

“Senator Adams Oshiomhole will also attest to the fact that it was that coalition that made us to defeat the PDP, even though I’m a member of PDP, but for that purpose I said I would not support the incumbent governor to produce a successor, even though the candidate was a very good candidate, who was the former managing director of a bank.”

Wike’s comments come amid renewed attention on the rainbow coalition, which has been associated with efforts to build political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.