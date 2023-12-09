NECO gets 70 operational vehicles, scanning centre, others

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

To assist in the timely delivery of materials across all examination Centres, the federal government has inaugurated new 70 operational vehicles for the National Examination Council, NECO.

Also, commissioned was the multi-million naira NECO Scanning Centre, equipped with the state-of-the-art Optical Mark Reader (OMR) technology, a cutting-edge software introduced by the Council to ensure efficient grading of students and candidates in its various examinations.

Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, inaugurated the projects including NECO’s Driver’s Pool, block of three classrooms for Senior Secondary component of NECO Staff School, and Data Centre.

Mamman who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr David Andrew Adejo, applauded the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi for innovative measures introduced to ensure the credibility of assessment process, saying the five distinct projects being commissioned were critical to effective functioning and realization of the mandate of the Council.

He expressed the commitment of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to transform the education sector in the country.

Mamman said the purchase of the logistics vehicles for ease of transportation of examination materials, would substantially address the challenge of leakage of examination question papers as witnessed in the past.

The NECO Registrar, Prof. Wushishi on his part expressed commitment to providing quality assessment and ensuring the integrity of the nation’s secondary school examinations.

He explained that logistics vehicles were a crucial component of the examination infrastructure, serving as a dedicated fleet of vehicles designed specifically for the transportation of essential examination materials, such as question papers and answer booklets.

Wushishi who reeled out various achievements of his administration in the last two and half years, said there is now a timely release of results of all NECO examination and a robust welfare package for staff of the Council.

According to him, the specialized vehicles were equipped with stringent security measures, making them an integral part of maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of the examination process

“The primary function of these vehicles is to ensure the security and timely delivery of examination materials to numerous examination centres, whether they are located in urban areas or remote regions. This includes not only the distribution of papers but also the collection of completed answer booklets for subsequent processing.

He said: “Establishing and Equipping the NECO Data Centre and Scanning Centre in the era of digitalization, data management and security is paramount. The establishment and equipping of the NECO data centre and scanning centre represent a crucial step towards modernization and efficiency.

“This facility will house our sensitive examination data, ensuring its integrity and safeguarding it from unauthorized access. Additionally, the scanning center will expedite the processing of examination scripts, leading to faster result releases.

“These remarkable achievements are not merely the culmination of our efforts, they serve as a springboard propelling us towards even greater heights.

“We are committed to continuous improvement and innovation, constantly seeking ways to enhance our services and uphold the highest standards of integrity and excellence in our operations.

“Furthermore, in our drive to overcome our challenges of inadequate state offices, I am delighted to announce the ongoing construction of three new NECO state offices in Gombe, Katsina, an Kogi states.

“Currently, at 70% completion, these offices are being constructed using NECO’s internally generated revenue (IGR), representing a significant step forward in our efforts a modernize our infrastructure and enhance service delivery.

“The new office projects also testify to NECO’s financial prudence and our commitment to efficient resource management. We will soon invite the Honourable Minister to commission the new offices,” he stated.

The NECO boss lamented that for more than 15 years, the Council had yet to receive any appropriation for capital projects, disclosing however, that the National Assembly has now appropriated for NECO to construct seven additional state offices in Nasarawa, Rivers, Lagos, Sokoto, Taraha, Jigawa, and Abia states.

Meanwhile, more than 70 staffers of the Council received various categories of awards during the 2023 annual productivity award ceremony as part of the Council’s reward system.