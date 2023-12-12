National Assembly library to be commissioned December 16

National Assembly

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Library, Research and Documentation, Hon Yusuf Shittu Galambi, on Tuesday disclosed that the National Assembly library, initiated by the 9th Assembly, would be commissioned on December 16.

Galambi, alongside the deputy chairman, Hon Joshua Chinedu, said this at the inaugural meeting of the committee.

He lauded the previous Assembly for initiating the construction of a befitting modern library for the foremost legislative body in Nigeria.

He said, “The first phase of the library building is practically at the completion stage and will be Commissioned on 16th December 2023 while the second phase which has to do with commissioning, equipping, furnishing and take-off is in view.”

He stressed that they must all work together to make the library a world-class resource center that would serve members of the National Assembly better, by ensuring it is equipped with the necessary state-of-the-art facilities.

He also called for the provision of information that will also facilitate proper legislative engagement, strengthening not just Resolutions and Bills passed by the National Assembly but can also stand the test of time.

He said the Committee was relatively new and requires innovative ideas to be fruitful.

The Chairman noted that there is no Committee that is small or big but it depends on the resourcefulness of its leadership and members.

“With these, let me also congratulate all of us for being nominated to serve in this Committee. I must acknowledge the fact that our nomination to serve as Members was based on our individual track records as well as experiences as spelt out in respective curriculum vitae. I therefore urge all of us to do our best by bringing in our wealth of experience to ensure that this Committee succeeds.

“Dear Colleagues, this Committee is also one of the House machinery committee meant to serve the Members of the National Assembly. Thus, the Committee’s jurisdiction are among others, as follows:

(A) Serving as a repository for information on various position papers, on the subject from the seminars, other standing and Ad-hoc committees within the house as well as other legislative. (B) Keeping record of all House delegations of Parliamentary conferences, trainings, seminars and capacity buildings attended by Members and Staff of the house. (C) Ensuring that the National Assembly Library is well maintained and stocked with relevant and up-to-date materials inaid of the house to function maximally. (D) Calling for data and materials from within the Legislative and any other arm of the government that will facilitate the Legislative process and execution of the Assignment.

“Achieving the above mandates is not going to be an easy task, but with the quality of members and commitment I am convinced that this Committee will surely succeed,” he said

He assured that the leadership of the Committee will carry all members along by operating an open-door policy.