Just in: Former Anambra gov, Ezeife is dead

Former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is dead. A statement from Chief Rob Ezeife, on behalf of the family said he died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, yesterday.

Ezeife was governor of Anambra state between January 1992 to November 1993.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, ‘Okwadike’, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, a former governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential aspirant.

“This sad event took place yesterday at 6 pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.”

“More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his state burial will be announced later.”

Vanguard