Gunmen attack Mangu community, kill four

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

There was an attack at Dungwel Community of Mangu District at about 07:30 pm on Sunday.

About four people were killed and it was gathered that the deceased were members of the same family and some other persons were injured.

Manji Le’an said, “There was an attack at Dungwel Community of Mangu District at about 07:30 pm 10/12/2023 by suspected Fulani militias. Four Members of a family were killed and others injured in the incident. This community is less than one kilometers from the military checkpoint at Sabon Gari in Mangu yet the attack occurred in the area without any suspect arrested. Four members of a family Stephen Datugun, Haruna Sambo, a woman and one other male were killed and others injured in the incident.”

However, the spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, Captain James Oya, confirmed the incident on Monday but said the situation would have been worse.

He said, “It is true, there was an attack at Dungwel, some persons were killed, fortunately, by the time our troop got there, the deed had been done. But the situation was contained. It was as the result of the troop intervention that the Mai Angwa, (Community Leader) and his family were rescued because his house was set ablaze but the fire was quenched and the people were rescued.

“If not for the intervention of the soldiers, the wives of the village head and his children who were locked inside the house would have died because the house was still on fire when the troops got there and everywhere was filled with smoke.”