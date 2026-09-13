Haaland fires 10-man Man City to famous win at Man Utd

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the team’s first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 13, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Erling Haaland fired 10-man Manchester City to a memorable 1-0 victory over Manchester United despite Phil Foden’s first half red card, to extend a perfect start to Enzo Maresca’s reign.
Foden kicked out at United captain Bruno Fernandes on 23 minutes, but the home side failed to make the man advantage count and were punished when Haaland’s strike was controversially allowed to stand after a VAR review for offside.
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