ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it is prepared for any outcome ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that it is confident of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if the election is free and fair.

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this during an interview on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, while responding to whether the opposition party could realistically defeat the incumbent despite the multiplicity of opposition groups.

Abdullahi said the party had no doubt about its chances at the polls but expressed concern over the credibility of the electoral process.

“Yes, we believe so. In a free and fair election, we have no doubt in my mind that we win this election,” he said.

The ADC spokesman said the party was prepared to protect its votes, alleging that the APC would seek to manipulate the 2027 election.

“The challenge is: Will there be a fair and fair election. We are ready for that. We are ready for anything,” Abdullahi said.

He added, “If you are dealing with these APC people, you have to be ready for anything quickly because we know that they want to steal the election. We will police our vote.”

Abdullahi also cited a recent comment attributed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, about the outcome of the Osun State governorship election.

According to him, Wike’s suggestion that he would have delivered Osun for the APC if he were in the state raised questions about the minister and his party’s intention to influence electoral outcomes.

“What does that mean? That regardless of what the Osun people think, you have a way to deliver it. That’s confession,” he said.

The ADC spokesman further alleged that the ruling party had resorted to threats because it had lost the support of Nigerians.

He said, “We know Nigerians have abandoned them. They know Nigerians have abandoned them, and that’s why they are threatening everybody.”

Abdullahi said the ADC was therefore preparing for the 2027 election with the expectation that its supporters and votes would need to be protected throughout the electoral process.