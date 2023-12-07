FCTA restates commitment to enabling businesses thrive

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has reiterated its commitment to providing an enabling environment in the FCT for businesses to thrive and for entrepreneurs to emerge.

The Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Adesola Olusade, reiterated the commitment at the Princeton Leadership Forum, PLF, annual leadership summit and honours 2023, with the theme: “The Role of Entrepreneurs, Innovators and Non-profits for National Development” held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Olusade noted that the summit aligns with the objectives of the current administration to bring up, and renew the hope of the citizens and bring about development, emphasizing that it was an action in the right direction.

He said, “One role we are playing is to provide an enabling environment for people to innovate, for entrepreneurs to establish their own businesses and work. We are improving the security situation also, because without security we can’t do anything. As we all can attest, the rate of ‘one chance’ is reducing and we believe we can still eliminate it.

“We are also improving on the area of infrastructure, we are providing roads, not only in the urban areas, but also in the satellite towns. We want an FCT where the ease of doing business is promoted and that’s why we are actively participating in the ease of doing business initiative for government and the outcome will be obvious to many in no time”.

Speaking in the same vein, the Convener, PLF, Dr. Chibuike Echem, said leaders must take cognisance of the fact that they are to carter for the welfare of the people they were sent to lead, and not themselves.

According to him, “There’s no need having a lot of people in positions of leadership and having very little leaders among them. So leadership is about responsibility, service and the people, it’s not about the position that you occupy, the vehicle you drive and the office you sit in; it’s about having concern for the wellbeing of people.

“If you are in a leadership position, what are you doing with it, how are you impacting lives? So we gathered to discuss the impact of leadership especially the role of non-profit innovators and entrepreneurs.

“What we hope to achieve is to build a synergy between these three institutions we mentioned. We hope to bring them together to make them understand that at the end of the day, yes government will play the role in the aspect of making policies, but on issues of making impact, national development, we intend to achieve that synergy between these three institutions, which are: the innovators, the non-profits and entrepreneurs.

“PLF is primarily a leadership based organisation and our focus is towards helping to develop young leaders who are interested in making impact and that’s what I believe Nigeria as a nation is yawning for today”.

Earlier, former chief of staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu, hailed Echem for the summit, noting that entrepreneurs constitute the largest economy and largest individuals that bring income to any nation.