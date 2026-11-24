By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has called on African governments and employers to intensify efforts to end violence against women and girls, ensure justice for survivors and hold perpetrators accountable.

The organisation, in a statement ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, 2026, described gender-based violence as a serious human rights violation that undermines equality, decent work, democracy and sustainable development.

ITUC-Africa General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, called for an end to the culture of silence, weak law enforcement and impunity that allows perpetrators to escape accountability.

The organisation said violence against women and girls occurred in homes, public spaces, online platforms and workplaces, including factories, farms, markets, offices, schools, hospitals and during work-related travels.

It noted that women in the informal economy, migrant and domestic workers, young women and women with disabilities faced heightened risks and often had limited access to justice.

According to the statement, survivors frequently encounter stigma, delays, retaliation and even job losses when they report cases of violence.

“Silence, weak enforcement and power imbalances can protect perpetrators. Without accountability, violence is normalised,” it said.

The organisation also highlighted the importance of the International Labour Organisation’s Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190), and Recommendation No. 206, which establish protections against violence and harassment, including gender-based violence, in the world of work.

It said the instruments covered workers regardless of their contractual status, including those in the informal economy, and addressed violence in workplaces, work-related travel, communications, employer-provided accommodation and digital spaces.

The convention and recommendation also recognise the impact of domestic violence on workers and their employment, it added.

ITUC-Africa urged African governments to ratify and fully implement Convention 190 and Recommendation 206, align national laws with their provisions and establish effective complaint and redress mechanisms.

It also called for protection against retaliation, improved access to justice and adequate funding for labour inspectorates and courts.

Employers, it said, should develop and enforce workplace policies against violence and harassment in consultation with trade unions.

The organisation pledged to continue supporting campaigns by its affiliates for the ratification and implementation of Convention 190, while strengthening the capacity of women and young trade unionists and amplifying the voices of survivors.

It said the commitment would build on the outcomes of its Biennial Women’s Conference held in Lomé earlier in 2026, with emphasis on women’s leadership and participation in trade union activities.

As part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, scheduled for November 25 to December 10, ITUC-Africa urged its affiliates, partners and allies to organise campaigns, mobilise communities and speak out against violence.

“Violence against women and girls can be prevented, and it must end,” the organisation declared.