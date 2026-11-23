By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has upgraded 20 primary health centres across the territory, declaring that it has cut emergency ambulance response to pregnant women to less than four minutes.

Mandate Secretary, FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at the community engagement and inauguration of the renovated and upgraded Owner-Occupier Model Primary Health Centre PHC, Kubwa.

She said the upgrade was carried out under the World Bank-supported Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services IMPACT project.

To demonstrate how the emergency system works, Fasawe asked a pregnant woman to call one of the emergency lines. The ambulance reached the scene in less than four minutes.

She said emergency response had been strengthened through the FCT Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (FEMSAS), which operates 24 hours a day, is free of charge, and brings local transport operators into the system to convey pregnant women during emergencies.

According to her, the intervention goes beyond physical renovation. The administration has also built staff accommodation, provided modern medical equipment and installed solar-powered systems to guarantee 24-hour electricity and round-the-clock service.

“The PHC is usually the first port of call for most residents. This is fundamental to improving health outcomes, reducing preventable deaths, and achieving universal health coverage.

“This is just one of 20 primary healthcare centres across different communities in the FCT that were upgraded under the IMPACT project,” she added.

On affordability, she said at least 1,000 vulnerable residents were being registered free of charge on the spot into the FCT Health Insurance Scheme under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund. The enrolment, she explained, entitles them to one year of free medical care in accredited public and private hospitals.

Fasawe also commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for road construction and rehabilitation projects across the satellite towns, which she said had drastically reduced travel time to health facilities.

She said the administration’s healthcare intervention rests on three pillars, which are access, affordability and quality, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Fasawe urged traditional rulers and community leaders to take ownership of the upgraded facilities, monitor service delivery and make sure patients are not charged for free services.

“Healthcare should not be a luxury reserved for a few. Quality healthcare is your fundamental human right,” she said.

The Executive Secretary of the FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr Dan Gadzama, said the Federal Government initiative began in 2021 with an initial completion date of December 2025. The project had both immunisation and malaria components, he said, but the FCT was at first left out of the immunisation track.

“That trajectory shifted, however, due to Fasawe’s intervention, who pushed aggressively for the FCT’s inclusion despite initial scepticism that it was too late. She followed up and engaged with the World Bank, and in February 2025, the FCT signed its Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) with the bank.

“Following subsequent disbursements in September and intense advocacy highlighting the capital’s unique status, the project timeline was extended by one year, setting the new closure date for December 2026”, he said.

According to Gadzama, the core objective of the project is to drastically reduce maternal and under-five mortality by upgrading access points and removing financial barriers for vulnerable residents.

He said the 20 PHCs across the six area councils were renovated and fully equipped after selection through data-driven gap analysis. The board also bought over 70 laptops and tablets to speed up data submission into the National Health Management Information System, and trained more than 250 healthcare workers.

“We also procured and distributed ‘Mama Kits’, essential delivery commodities provided to eliminate financial barriers that typically deter pregnant women from visiting hospitals.

“In addition, we established active collaboration with community leaders, primary healthcare principals, and security agencies to ensure uninterrupted service delivery in security-challenged areas,” he said.

The World Bank’s Task Team Leader for the IMPACT project, Dr Onoriode Ezire, praised the FCTA for the speed and quality of its work compared with states that joined the programme earlier.

“Some states that started this two years ago have not completed their PHCs, and they are not even up to your standard. It shows the type of leadership we have here, the commitment, and the work being done,” Ezire said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-Central), Dr Abiodun Essiet, commended the FCTA for turning federal health policies into tangible benefits for residents.

Essiet said since 2023, the Federal Government had extended health insurance coverage to over 16 million Nigerians and invested over ₦235 billion in upgrading primary healthcare centres nationwide. It had also provided free Caesarean sections and subsidised dialysis, he said.

The Village Head of Usuma Ward, Kubwa, Chief Beje Tazodayi, thanked the FCTA for turning a previously dilapidated clinic into a standard medical facility. He appealed for volunteer health workers to be absorbed into the formal system.