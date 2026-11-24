NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Rachel Griffin-Accurso, the educator known as Ms. Rachel, arrives with Rep.-elect Brad Lander (D-NY) to observe proceedings in immigration courts at the Ted Weiss Federal Building on November 23, 2026 in New York City. Ms. Rachel joined Rep.-elect Brad Lander (D-NY) to observe juvenile court proceedings ahead of Thanksgiving. Ms. Rachel recently joined Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa in calling for an end to the detention of immigrant children at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Ms Rachel, the American creator of hit sing-songy educational videos for toddlers, attacked the use of immigration hearings for children following a courthouse visit on Monday.

“I’ve seen children who are just missing the light in their eyes and they’re begging to go to the spelling bee or to just, you know, be with their younger siblings,” said Ms Rachel, who is known offline as Rachel Accurso.

“They’re just so scared and praying to God, that they, please change the hearts of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and let us out,” added the 43-year-old after observing legal procedures of juveniles being processed through the immigration courts.

Her appearance at the New York youth immigration court was part of an effort to shine light on the Trump administration’s immigration policy that was supported by newly elected US lawmaker Brad Lander.

Lander criticized a “travesty of justice” as cases are sped up while funding for legal representation is cut.

In videos uploaded to her 22 million subscribers on YouTube, Ms Rachel, known for her signature pink headband and denim overalls, teaches infants to identify animals, colors, and numbers.

On her other social media platforms, she is taking an increasingly vocal stand for children’s rights.

She has notably led a fundraiser for the organization Save the Children in support of Palestinian children in Gaza and has backed campaigns critical of US migrant detention centers where children are kept, decrying poor conditions and calling for their closure.

Targeted by a smear campaign for her pro-Gaza stance, Ms Rachel said previously that it would be more controversial to say nothing.

“I think it’s sad to take someone’s dedication and love for all children and try and make that wrong,” she told PBS last year.