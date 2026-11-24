By Steve Oko

A woman, identified as Ettoh Barkerk, has been arrested by the Abia State Police Command for allegedly assaulting a police inspector and tearing his uniform during a confrontation in Aba.

The suspect was also accused of attacking worshippers with fireworks at Christ the King Church (CKC), Aba, triggering panic within the church premises.

The police said Barkerk was arrested on Sunday, November 22, after a distress call alerted the Ndiegoro Divisional Police Headquarters to an attack on church members by hoodlums throwing explosive fireworks indiscriminately.

According to the Command, a patrol team deployed to the scene to restore order apprehended the suspect with fireworks in her possession.

However, she allegedly turned violent, assaulted an inspector attached to the patrol team, tore his uniform and attempted to forcefully retrieve the recovered exhibits.

The police said she was subsequently subdued and arrested, while the fireworks and other relevant exhibits were secured for investigation.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement Monday, condemning the assault as reprehensible and warning against attacks on officers performing lawful duties.

She said the suspect would be charged in court after investigation.

Chinaka added that normalcy had been restored at the church and its environs, while police monitoring continued to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The Command warned that it would not tolerate assault, obstruction or interference with police officers in the discharge of their duties, urging residents to maintain peace and respect lawful authority.