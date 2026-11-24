The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that six people died and several others sustained injuries during a violent incident at a political campaign event in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Force also said the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident, including the actions of police officers deployed to the venue.

CSP Ani Iniedu, the Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that preliminary police findings indicated that six people were killed.

“Preliminary Police reports indicate that six persons lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries.

“The Force is aware of varying casualty figures circulating in the public domain. An ongoing investigation will establish the verified number of casualties and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement read.

Iniedu said the IGP had instructed the Delta State Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigation.

He added that the probe would examine the sequence of events, establish the identities of those involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the actions and deployment of police personnel at the scene.

The Force also confirmed that the Delta State Government had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area, running from 6pm to 6am daily until further notice.

“In response to the security situation, the Delta State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily, until further notice. The Delta State Police Command is enforcing the directive and has intensified security measures to prevent further breakdown of law and order,” the statement read.

The police urged residents, community leaders, political stakeholders and campaign groups to remain peaceful, obey the curfew and refrain from circulating unverified reports that could worsen tensions.

It also called on anyone with useful information, photographs, video footage or other evidence to assist the investigation by submitting them through established police channels, assuring that the identity of informants would be protected.

The police confirmation followed an earlier allegation by the campaign organisation of former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, that gunmen attacked his entourage during a campaign tour of the area.

The organisation had put the death toll at four, including two of its aides, identified as Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro, while claiming that four other people sustained critical injuries.