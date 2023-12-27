Bye-elections: APC, PDP release timetables

•N20m for Senate form in APC, N3.5m in PDP

By John Alechenu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have released timetables and schedules of activities for the February 3, 2024, bye-elections.

The APC bye-election timetable was released on Monday. It was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaimon Argungu.

According to APC, the sale of nominations, expressions of interest, and delegates forms for contestants for Senatorial, House of Representatives, and state Assembly seats would begin on December 27, 2023. The sales end on January 2, 2024. The party’s primary elections are slated for January 6, 2024.

APC’s expression of interest and nomination forms for the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly are N20 million, N10 million and N2 million respectively.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, fixed February 3, 2024, for the conduct of bye-elections. The bye-elections resulted from the resignation or demise of members of the National and state Houses of Assembly.

Explaining, INEC stated that the vacancies occurred across two senatorial districts, four federal constituencies, and three state constituencies. And they span across nine states of the federation. PDP

However, for the PDP, the bye-elections timetable was released, yesterday by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

Also, it covered the schedule of activities for the contestants in the senatorial, House of Representatives, and state Assembly seats ahead of the February 3, bye-elections.

According to PDP, the sale of nominations, expressions of interest and delegate forms woudld begin on December 28, 2023. The sale will end on January 3, 2024.

The party’s primaries are scheduled to be held on January 9, 2024.

The PDP said the price for expression of interest and nomination forms for the Senate, House of Representatives, and state House of Assembly is N3.5million, N2.5million and N600,000 respectively.

Concessions for youth, females, people living with disabilities

Meanwhile, both parties made concessions for youths and people living with disabilities.

For APC, female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for only the expression of interest form. For these persons, the bye-election nomination form is free.

Also, APC youths from 25 to 40 years are to purchase expression of interest forms.”

But there is “A 50 percent discount on nomination forms.”

For the PDP, it was the same.

Again, the party said female aspirants and persons living with disabilities were to pay for nomination forms only.

While youths below 40 years are to purchase expression of interest forms with a 50 percent discount on nomination forms.