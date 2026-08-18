Plateau Assembly raises alarm over fresh Mangu attacks

…Says over 26 killed, 38 houses burnt

By Golok Nanmwa

The Plateau State House of Assembly has raised the alarm over fresh attacks on communities in Mangu Local Government Area of the state, saying over 25 persons were killed in Bin-Per, Bwai District, while another person was killed in attacks on Jwak and Murish communities.

The Assembly also disclosed that no fewer than 38 houses were burnt during the attacks, while several hectares of farmlands, barns containing stored grains and other valuables were destroyed.

The House made the disclosure in a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised during plenary by the member representing Mangu South Constituency, Dr. Matthew Sylvester Kwarpo.

According to Kwarpo, heavily armed individuals attacked Bin-Per community in Bwai District, as well as Jwak and Murish communities in Mangu Halle District, in the late hours of Monday leading into Tuesday morning.

He said the attack on Bin-Per alone claimed the lives of 25 persons, while several others sustained injuries.

Kwarpo added that one person was killed and several others injured in the attacks on Jwak and Murish communities.

Presenting the matter before the House, the lawmaker said: “In a tragic turn of events, Bin-Per Community in Bwai District, as well as Jwak and Murish Communities in Mangu Halle District, all in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, were attacked by heavily armed individuals in the late hours of Monday.

He said the situation escalated within a short period, resulting in deaths, injuries and widespread destruction of property.

According to him, the attacks also led to the burning of 38 houses, destruction of stored grains and other valuables, as well as several hectares of farmlands.

Kwarpo warned that the destruction of farmlands and stored food supplies could further worsen the hardship confronting residents and threaten food security in the affected communities, particularly as most families depend on farming for their livelihood.

He said the scale of destruction had left many families vulnerable and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The lawmaker therefore called for a collaborative approach to addressing the security crisis, urging the Assembly to convene a critical stakeholders’ meeting to examine the implications of the attacks for the affected communities and the entire Mangu Local Government Area.

He also called on security forces to adopt proactive measures aimed at preventing attacks before they occur, particularly in communities identified as vulnerable.

Kwarpo urged security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve surveillance and ensure timely deployment of personnel to vulnerable locations to forestall further attacks.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts to address underlying grievances contributing to recurring violence in the affected communities, while urging relevant authorities to intervene swiftly and facilitate dialogue as part of efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

The lawmaker further appealed to the Plateau State Government, spirited individuals, the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and other relevant humanitarian agencies to urgently come to the aid of the affected communities.

He specifically called for the provision of relief materials, food supplies, medical assistance, shelter and other necessary support for victims of the attacks.

Kwarpo said such assistance had become necessary following the destruction of homes, farmlands and barns containing stored grains, which had left several families without shelter, food and means of livelihood.

The Assembly’s intervention came amid growing concern over renewed attacks in Mangu communities, with residents and community groups calling for stronger security measures to protect lives and property.

The lawmakers stressed that security responses must go beyond reacting to attacks after they occur, insisting on sustained preventive measures, improved intelligence gathering, rapid response and measures to support the recovery and rehabilitation of affected communities.

The House also underscored the importance of dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders in addressing the recurring violence and restoring lasting peace to the affected communities.