Women protest killings, as 24 victims receive mass burial in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa, JOS

Women from Bin-Per community in Ruff, Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest over the killing of 24 persons in the community by gunmen.

The women, who came out in large numbers, held leaves as they marched and lamented the gruesome killings, calling for urgent government action to protect their lives and communities.

The protest followed the overnight attack on the community during which armed men reportedly invaded homes and killed residents.

One of the protesters, Mrs Ladi Joshua, lamented the killings, saying the women were devastated by the loss of their husbands, children, relatives and other members of the community.

With leaves held above their heads, the women expressed grief over the latest bloodshed and demanded an end to the recurring attacks on their community and the state in general.

Mass burial

Meanwhile, 24 victims of the attack have been given a mass burial, while several other victims who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

President of the Mwaghavul Youth Movement, Comr. Kyesmang Jonathan who disclosed this while speaking at the burial mass conducted on behalf of the victims on Tuesday, said 24 persons had so far been buried following the attack.

He said some of the injured victims were still receiving medical attention in hospitals, while the community continued to grapple with the devastating impact of the attack.

He lamented the killings, describing the incident as a painful loss to the community and condemning the continued attacks on innocent residents.

He called on the government and security agencies to take urgent steps to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further loss of lives.

The youth leader also commiserated with the families of the deceased, sympathised with the injured and displaced residents and urged authorities to ensure that those responsible for the killings were apprehended and brought to justice.

Meanwhile an African Democratic Congress, ADC, scribe in Plateau State, Hon. Jude Eli Dakur, has condemned in the strongest terms the deadly attack on Bin-Per community in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area, which reportedly claimed 24 lives and left several others injured.

Hon. Dakur described the attack as barbaric, senseless and unacceptable, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and the destruction of homes, farmlands and property belonging to residents of the community.

He said the killing of innocent citizens, particularly people who were asleep in their homes, was a grave assault on the sanctity of human life and should not be allowed to become a recurring feature of life in Plateau State.

Hon. Dakur commiserated with the families of those killed, the injured and displaced persons, as well as the entire people of Mangu Local Government Area, particularly residents of Bin-Per and the Kombun District.

He urged the security agencies to immediately mobilise and go after the perpetrators of the attack, stressing that those responsible must be identified, arrested and brought to justice.

According to him, security agencies must intensify intelligence gathering and surveillance in vulnerable communities across Mangu and other parts of Plateau State to prevent further attacks and protect innocent citizens.

He further called for the immediate deployment of adequate security personnel to vulnerable communities and urged security agencies to establish effective rapid-response mechanisms capable of responding promptly to distress calls.

Hon. Dakur said the latest attack was particularly disturbing given the repeated security challenges confronting communities in the state, adding that residents should not be left to defend themselves against armed attackers.

He urged the Federal Government, Plateau State Government and security agencies to work together to strengthen security and restore confidence among citizens.