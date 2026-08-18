Nothing ‘ll stop me from becoming Abia governor — Actress Doris Ogala

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By Osundiji Sekinat

Actress Doris Ogala has declared her intention to become the next governor of Abia State, describing her decision to contest as a “divine mandate.”

Ogala made the declaration during an episode on the Clarity Zone podcast, where she expressed confidence that she would emerge as the state’s next governor.

According to her, her decision to seek the governorship seat was driven by what she described as a divine call to rescue the people of Abia State.

She said, “The call to come and save my people is a divine mandate. I will be the next governor of Abia State, and nothing is going to stop it.”

Asked why she was so certain about becoming governor, Ogala said she believed she was better qualified than other contenders.

“I am so sure, and I know it, because I’m better than all of them,” she said.

Ogala also criticised the administration of Governor Alex Otti, claiming that the government had not done enough to improve living conditions in the state.

She particularly challenged claims about the availability of electricity in Abia, saying residents do not have access to 24-hour power supply despite such claims.

“There is no 24-hour light in Abia,” she said, adding that the situation portrayed on social media did not reflect the reality on the ground.

Ogala also disputed claims concerning the development of Ariaria International Market in Aba, insisting that the A-Line section of the market was constructed under the administration of former governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

“I dare the governor to challenge me. He didn’t build Ariaria. The only place built in Ariaria is A-Line, and it was built by Ikpeazu. John Okiyi was the commissioner then,” she said.

Doris Ogala, who said she was part of the Ikpeazu administration, maintained that she was speaking from personal knowledge of the project.

Her comments came amid a discussion on the development of infrastructure in Abia, including roads and other projects reportedly undertaken by the current administration.

She, however, maintained that the government’s claims of providing 24-hour electricity were inaccurate, stressing that her experience in the state did not support such claims.

Ogala’s declaration signals her intention to play a role in the 2027 Abia State governorship race, although the political platform under which she intends to contest was not stated in the interview.

Vanguard News