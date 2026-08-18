Top 10 countries where iPhones are cheapest in 2026

By Mary Agbabiaka

If you are looking for the best country to buy an iPhone, the price differences around the world can be surprisingly large. According to Deutsche Bank’s 2026 Mapping the World’s Prices data, the same iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB of storage ranges from $1,121 in Japan to $2,592 in Türkiye.

The figures below are converted into U.S. dollars and include local taxes where applicable.

1. Japan

Japan is the cheapest country on the list, with the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro costing about $1,121. That is roughly 5% below the U.S. benchmark of $1,181.

Japan’s relatively low price is notable because the country’s standard consumption tax is 10%. Strong competition in the Japanese smartphone market also helps keep iPhone prices comparatively low.

2. South Korea

South Korea ties the United States at approximately $1,181, putting it just $60 above Japan. The country is therefore one of the most attractive markets for an iPhone buyer looking for a relatively low price.

3. United States

The U.S. serves as the 100% benchmark in the Deutsche Bank comparison. At $1,181, it is tied with South Korea for second-cheapest among the markets surveyed.

4. Hong Kong

Hong Kong comes in at $1,200, only about 2% above the U.S. benchmark. Its position near the top of the ranking makes it another relatively inexpensive place to purchase an iPhone.

5. Taiwan

At $1,264, Taiwan is still considerably cheaper than most European markets. The price is about 7% higher than the U.S. benchmark but remains among the lowest recorded in the survey.

6. UAE

The United Arab Emirates ranks sixth at $1,279, or 108% of the U.S. price. Despite being more expensive than Japan and the U.S., it remains one of the more affordable markets in the global comparison.

7. Canada

Canada’s price of $1,291 puts it just $110 above the U.S. benchmark. That makes Canada one of the cheapest countries in the Americas for the model included in the index.

8. Philippines

The Philippines is the eighth-cheapest market at $1,326, equivalent to 112% of the U.S. price. It narrowly beats Vietnam and China for a place in the top 10.

9. Vietnam

Vietnam follows closely at $1,330. The difference between Vietnam and the Philippines is only $4, while the price remains roughly 13% above the U.S. benchmark.

10. China

China rounds out the top 10 at $1,332. It is only $2 more expensive than Vietnam in this comparison, making the two markets virtually identical in price.

Why Are iPhones So Much More Expensive in Some Countries?

The price gap isn’t necessarily because Apple charges completely different base prices. Taxes, import duties, registration fees, exchange rates and local regulations, can have a major effect on the final retail price.

The difference is particularly dramatic at the expensive end of the ranking. Türkiye’s $2,592 price is more than twice Japan’s $1,121 price. Türkiye’s high price is affected by multiple taxes and fees, including special consumption taxes and VAT.

European countries also tend to appear toward the expensive end of the ranking, in part because advertised consumer prices generally include VAT.

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