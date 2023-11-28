UN, FG underscore need for data visualisation

The United Nations (UN), Federal Government, and Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have underscored the need to prioritise data visualisation in decision-making processes.

They made this known at the official inauguration of the “Nigeria Visualised Project” on Monday night in Abuja.

The programme was put together by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and the NBS.

Mr Mathias Schmale, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, said the project has become important towards the full implementation of government policies and programmes in the country.

Schmale was represented by Mr Nonso Obikili, Development Coordination Officer/Economist of the UN.

Schmale said, “To meet the UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development, it requires that we continue to track key indicators of progress that we need around the world.

“Where we have fallen and need acceleration, the UN, through the instrument of the SDG framework, has committed to supporting the government in reporting on the SDGs.

“Too often data gets lost on the shelves and on countless basis which is why this platform is important to put a human face and help relate to data.”

Speaking, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, said the project would no doubt give more access and information to Nigerians.

“Sometimes, we present them in a way people know, with different opportunities and development challenges and sometimes mutual suspicion.

“Visualisation can give you a full view of your country or the developmental challenges and cultural opportunities in the landscape.

“When we are dealing with issues, particularly climate change, many people cannot relate to the challenges of others because they do not know.

“This project will be an important tool for knowing Nigeria better, both for Nigerians and non-Nigerians,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development, commended UNDP and NBS for their commitment to harnessing data and advanced visualisation techniques.

She said, “Nigeria’s visualised web platform is a beacon of progress, offering rich visual stories about our nation and its diverse population.

“The area of focus being geography, climate, economy, and demography, among other things, underscores the commitment to tackle socio-economic, cultural, and ecological dynamics.

“The objective of democratising access to data aligns seamlessly with our shared vision for informed decision-making and sustainable progress,” she said.

For his part, Mr Semiu Adeniran, Statistician General of NBS, said collaboration with UNDP and the ministry marked a new turn in collective data gathering.

“It resonates with our present drive to enhance data reporting and visualisation capacity for better understanding and assimilation of data among our users,” Adeniran said.

Meanwhile, the UNDP Resident Representative, Mr Mohamed Yahya, said the initiative was designed to boost understanding of data visualisation.

“Having data visualised in an accessible manner allows everybody to understand what they are seeing and to make decisions based on it,” Yahya said.

The high point of the event was a quiz about Nigeria, a video presentation on the importance of data visualisation, the unveiling of a report and the inauguration of the website on data visualisation. (NAN)