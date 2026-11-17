By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra State to cultivate sound financial habits and ensure they save their money in banks insured by the corporation.

The advice was given during a financial literacy and sensitisation seminar organised by NDIC officials at the NYSC orientation camp in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The corporation urged the corps members to embrace what it described as a smart financial lifestyle built around earning, saving, investing and spending wisely.

The Communications Manager of NDIC, Chinenye Chimezie-Amadi, advised the corps members to exercise caution when choosing where to save their money, stressing the importance of using deposit-taking institutions insured by the corporation.

She urged them to develop the habit of budgeting, distinguishing between their needs and wants, and setting aside part of their earnings for emergencies and future investments.

According to her, many people earn money without keeping track of how they spend it, making it difficult for them to build savings.

“Our presence at the orientation camp is to help you learn a kind of life you need to live in future as you begin to make decisions for yourselves.

“Some people won’t have savings, but you see them carrying expensive hairs and mobile phones. That is living a false life. We are looking at a situation where you save for emergency and for your future,” she said.

Amadi urged the corps members not to dismiss the possibility of saving because of their present earnings, saying even small amounts could accumulate into substantial savings when set aside consistently.

She also advised them to prioritise essential expenses before discretionary spending and develop the habit of paying themselves first by setting aside a portion of their income.

On the choice of financial institutions, she warned against depositing money in unregulated schemes offering unusually high returns, urging them to verify that their banks were insured by NDIC.

“Even when you have a house, you still need to set aside your house rent as a way of saving. If you do it consistently, you will be surprised at the amount you save,” she said.

The NDIC Controller, Enugu Zonal Office, Mr Chidi Nwankwo, urged the corps members to acquire financial literacy skills ahead of their transition from national service into the labour market.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Know Your Deposit Protection: A Practical Guide for NYSC Corps Members’, Nwankwo explained the corporation’s role in protecting depositors and outlined the applicable deposit insurance limits.

He advised the corps members to confirm that any deposit-taking bank with which they intended to transact was insured by NDIC, explaining that eligible deposits were protected within the limits prescribed for different categories of financial institutions.

According to him, deposits in deposit money banks are insured up to N5 million per depositor, while those in microfinance banks, primary mortgage banks and payment service banks are covered up to N2 million.

Using an example, Nwankwo explained that a depositor with N6 million in a deposit money bank that subsequently fails would receive insurance compensation of up to N5 million, while recovery of the remaining N1 million would depend on the realisation of the failed bank’s assets.

He encouraged the corps members to understand the scope of deposit insurance and make informed financial decisions to protect their savings.