By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify political candidates found, through established court convictions, to have instigated or participated in electoral violence, irrespective of their party affiliations.

The upper chamber also called on state governors to stop denying opposition parties access to public facilities, including hotels and stadia under their control, for political activities.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) on Tuesday, expressing concern over the growing incidence of political violence, intolerance and attacks on political leaders and their supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Senate condemned what it described as the increasing frequency and spread of political violence across the country, warning that attacks on political leaders, supporters and political gatherings posed threats to national security, democratic participation and the peaceful conduct of the 2027 elections.

It also urged security agencies to conduct impartial and transparent investigations into reported incidents of political violence in Abuja, Edo, Delta and Sokoto states, identify the perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their prosecution in accordance with the law.

The lawmakers further called on the Federal Government to direct the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to strengthen security arrangements for political leaders, candidates, supporters and political gatherings nationwide.

They urged the establishment of effective early-warning and rapid-response mechanisms to prevent attacks and other forms of violence ahead of the elections.

The Senate also mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs, and INEC to engage relevant institutions and report back within one week on measures to prevent political violence and safeguard the 2027 general elections.

The motion followed reported attacks on political figures and gatherings, including the incident involving President Bola Tinubu’s motorcade after he observed Friday prayers at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque, Garki, Abuja.

Presenting the motion, Ningi recalled reported attacks on former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and other political stakeholders in Benue, the disruption of a political procession involving supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and the Obidient Movement in Asaba, Delta State, on November 7, which reportedly left one person dead and five others injured, as well as an attack on the convoy of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in Sokoto State.

He warned that failure to investigate and prosecute those responsible for political violence could encourage further attacks, deepen political divisions and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

Contributing, Senate President Godswill Akpabio urged INEC to enforce the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 against electoral violence, stressing that offenders should face the consequences prescribed by law.

Akpabio said Sections 121 to 128 of the Act provided for offences relating to electoral violence, intimidation and the snatching of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, ballot boxes and other electoral materials.

He said the lawmakers had recommended penalties ranging from 12 months to five years’ imprisonment, without an option of fine for aggravated offences involving attacks with dangerous objects.

According to him, Section 92 also empowers INEC to suspend elections in areas where violence is reported and reschedule them within 24 hours.

He added that the Electoral Offences Commission Bill 2025, passed alongside the Electoral Act, provided for a dedicated mechanism to address electoral offences, including vote-buying, violence and attacks on electoral officials.

Akpabio said the enactment of the laws placed responsibility on the executive to ensure their effective implementation.

In another resolution, following an additional prayer by Senator Sampson Ekong (Akwa Ibom South), the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Information and the National Orientation Agency to intensify public enlightenment campaigns against political violence.

Ekong said legal provisions alone would not adequately address the problem without sustained public awareness, particularly among young people who could be recruited into violent political activities.

Also contributing, Senator Binos Yaroe (Adamawa South) urged state governors to ensure that opposition parties and candidates were not denied access to public facilities, including arenas and hotels controlled by state governments.

He said restrictions on such facilities could undermine the principle of a level playing field for political parties and create avoidable political tensions.

Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) supported the motion and proposed that security agencies prohibit the carrying of dangerous weapons during political campaigns.

He called for the arrest of anyone found carrying knives, sticks or other harmful objects at campaign venues, irrespective of political affiliation.

Ndume also proposed the establishment of mobile courts to ensure the prompt prosecution of offenders during campaign activities.

He said political campaigns should be conducted with legitimate campaign materials rather than weapons, adding that the measures should apply equally to all political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Ndume further cautioned against campaign slogans that could heighten political tensions, citing slogans such as “Tinubu Must Go”, “Atiku Must Go” and “Obi Must Go”.

He said political disagreements should be resolved through peaceful engagement rather than violence.

Senator Sumaila Kawu (Kano South) also expressed concern over the presence of supporters carrying dangerous weapons at political gatherings.

Kawu described it as a shame for candidates contesting elections into the Senate, House of Representatives or governorship positions to be surrounded by supporters carrying weapons.

He questioned the conduct of politicians who, despite making laws against electoral violence, allowed their supporters to engage in activities capable of undermining the electoral process.

“It is a shame to see candidates contesting for the Senate, House of Representatives or governorship surrounded by supporters carrying dangerous weapons. Where are we going as lawmakers when we appear to encourage conduct that violates the laws we enacted?” he said.

The Senate urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to embrace peaceful political engagement and respect the rule of law ahead of the 2027 general elections.