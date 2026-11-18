By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Representing 18 million organised workers across 52 African countries, the International Trade Union Confederation–Africa, ITUC-Africa, has challenged world leaders at COP31 to move beyond climate change rhetoric and deliver concrete action, demanding climate finance, decent green jobs, workers’ protection and a just transition that puts African workers at the centre of decision-making.

The African workers, under the banner of ITUC-Africa, issued the message at the COP31 Political March in Antalya, Turkey, declaring that the continent’s workforce would no longer tolerate empty promises and delayed commitments on climate action.

In a statement by its General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, the regional labour organisation warned that African workers were bearing the devastating consequences of climate change despite contributing comparatively little to the crisis.

Speaking under the theme, “Deliver, Don’t Delay – Move from Dialogue to Action,” Odigie said the climate emergency was no longer an abstract environmental concern but an immediate threat to workers’ lives, livelihoods and fundamental labour rights.

“We are the 18 million organised workers of Africa, represented here by ITUC-Africa across 52 countries. We are the ones who build, transport, farm, mine, and power this continent. And we are the ones who will pay the highest price if COP31 ends in more talk and no delivery,” he declared.



He stressed that workers were already experiencing the devastating effects of extreme weather conditions, including unbearable workplace heat, destructive flooding and prolonged droughts that threaten agricultural production and community livelihoods.

“The climate crisis is not abstract for us. It is the unbearable heat on a construction site, the flood that destroys a community, the drought that kills a harvest,” Odigie stated.



Citing International Trade Union Confederation data, he disclosed that extreme workplace heat already claims nearly 19,000 lives annually, while heat stress could wipe out working hours equivalent to 136 million full-time jobs by 2030.

“This is a labour rights crisis. And it demands a labour response,” he insisted.

Workers reject slow progress on climate commitments

ITUC-Africa expressed concern that despite COP31 being presented as the “COP of implementation,” progress on translating climate commitments into tangible benefits for workers and vulnerable communities remained inadequate.

The organisation particularly criticised the slow progress on the Just Transition Work Programme, arguing that workers’ rights and participation must not be relegated to the margins of climate negotiations.

According to Odigie, although procedural progress had been recorded, the mechanism’s design remained unresolved, with no substantive agreement reached on how it would operate.

“The Just Transition Work Program—the one space where workers’ rights should be front and centre—has made procedural progress, but its mechanism design is still open, with no substantive agreement yet,” he said.

He maintained that the ongoing negotiations in Antalya represented a critical opportunity to move from discussions to concrete commitments that would guarantee workers a meaningful role in shaping the continent’s economic and environmental future.

Demands climate finance, not debt

A major concern raised by the African labour movement is the persistent inequality in global climate financing, particularly the limited resources reaching African countries despite the continent’s vulnerability to climate change.

ITUC-Africa noted that while the Baku-to-Belém Roadmap seeks to mobilise $1.3 trillion annually by 2035, sub-Saharan Africa receives less than three per cent of global climate finance, with much of the funding provided through loans rather than grants.

The organisation also highlighted the funding gap surrounding the Loss and Damage Fund, stating that although $826 million had been pledged, only $456 million had actually been received.

Odigie further expressed disappointment that the African Group of Negotiators’ push to triple adaptation finance had not received a standalone agenda slot.

He argued that African countries should not be forced to accumulate more debt to address a climate crisis they contributed relatively little to creating.

“So when we say ‘deliver,’ we mean: stop congratulating yourselves on roadmaps and start signing the cheques, with grants, not debt,” he declared.

The labour movement called on developed countries to provide new, additional, predictable and adequate climate financing, primarily through grants and highly concessional public financing.

It also demanded debt relief, progressive taxation and windfall taxes on extractive industry profits as alternative ways of mobilising resources for climate action and essential public services.

“Africa should not be forced to borrow its way out of a crisis it did not cause. We reject loans as climate contributions,” the statement stressed.

New form of economic colonialism

ITUC-Africa also warned that the global transition to clean energy must not become another avenue for exploiting Africa’s natural resources while denying its people the economic benefits of industrialisation.

The organisation argued that Africa must move beyond exporting unprocessed critical minerals, including lithium and cobalt, and develop the capacity to process these resources locally.

It insisted that the continent’s mineral wealth should support industrial development, create decent employment opportunities and improve the living standards of African workers.

“The global energy transition must not become a new colonialism. Africa must use this shift to industrialise, not remain a supplier of unprocessed raw materials,” Odigie declared.

He called for local processing of critical minerals to ensure that the jobs and economic opportunities generated by the global green transition remain within African economies.

The organisation also warned against the potential impact of the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism on African producers and workers, arguing that the costs of the global transition should not be unfairly transferred to developing economies.

Another major demand is the establishment of an effective Just Transition Mechanism that guarantees workers formal representation and meaningful influence over decisions concerning employment, investment and industrial transformation.

ITUC-Africa maintained that workers must be involved in designing and implementing national transition pathways rather than being subjected to decisions reached without their participation.

It called for the operationalisation of a mechanism capable of providing technical assistance, capacity-building and financial support to countries pursuing climate-friendly economic transformations.

“A mechanism without worker participation is a shell. Trade unions must have formal representation and meaningful influence—not token consultations—in decisions affecting employment, investment, and industrial transformation,” he said.

He added that the proposed Belém–Antalya Mechanism must be developed in partnership with workers and their representative organisations.

“The proposed Belém–Antalya Mechanism must be built with us, not for us,” he emphasised.

Protect jobs, workers’ safety

The African trade union body further demanded comprehensive employment and social protection measures to ensure that the transition to a green economy does not leave millions of workers unemployed or economically vulnerable.

It called for employment-impact assessments, skills development, retraining, redeployment opportunities, job or income guarantees, occupational safety and health protections, and universal social protection to be incorporated into every transition plan.

The organisation stressed that women, young people, migrant workers and those employed in the informal economy required specific protection because of their vulnerability to economic and environmental disruptions.

Particular attention was drawn to extreme workplace heat, which ITUC-Africa said must be formally recognised as an occupational hazard, with enforceable safety measures introduced to protect workers.

The organisation argued that climate policies would remain incomplete if they addressed environmental sustainability without guaranteeing decent working conditions, employment security and social protection.

In a message, ITUC-Africa warned that COP31 must not become another international climate conference where vulnerable populations are asked to wait while governments and global institutions continue making promises without delivering results.

Odigie argued that the consequences of global warming were already being felt, making urgent action essential to prevent African workers from bearing an even greater share of the crisis.

“The question is not whether we will transition—the question is whether that transition will be just, or whether it will leave millions of African workers behind while a few extract the profits of a green economy built on our backs,” he warned.

He insisted that African workers were not attending the climate negotiations merely to appeal for sympathy but to demand their rightful place in decisions that would determine their economic future.

“We are not here to beg. We are here to negotiate. We are here to demand. And we are here to stay,” he declared.

Reaffirming the organisation’s position, he outlined four central demands: climate finance through grants rather than debt; an operational Just Transition Mechanism with workers fully represented; African industrialisation rather than continued extraction of raw materials; and decent, green and unionised jobs for the continent’s workforce.

He said: “Deliver the finance—grants, not debt. Deliver the Just Transition Mechanism—with workers inside, not outside. Deliver industrialisation—not extraction. Deliver decent, green, unionised jobs for Africa’s workers.”

Odigie concluded with a call for world leaders to translate their climate commitments into measurable outcomes, stressing that African workers would continue to press for accountability and justice.

“Move from dialogue to action, now,” he declared, ending his address with the rallying cry, “Amandla!”