By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Benue State, Prof. Timothy Ornguga, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect, barely one year and two months in office.

The Attorney-General announced his decision in a resignation letter dated November 13, 2026, addressed to Governor Hyacinth Alia through the Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

The letter, titled, “Resignation from the Appointment as Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Benue State,” formally communicated his decision to step down from the position with immediate effect.

He disclosed that he had served the state for one year, two months and two weeks, expressing appreciation to Governor Alia for the confidence reposed in him and the opportunity to serve.

The resignation letter, which bears an official receipt stamp dated November 16, 2026, stated: “I write with profound respect and deep sense of responsibility to formally tender my resignation from my appointment as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Benue State. The resignation is with immediate effect. Having had the privilege of serving in this esteemed capacity for the past one year, two months, and two weeks.”

He further stated: “I consider it an honour to have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving our dear state and contributing in my own capacity to the administration of justice, the promotion of the rule of law and the advancement of good governance. I am sincerely grateful to Your Excellency for the confidence reposed in me and for the opportunity to serve.”

Contacted, the Media of the former Justice Commissioner, Jude Ekpendu confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, efforts to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his resignation were unsuccessful as the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Solomon Iorpev, said he was unaware of the development when contacted.