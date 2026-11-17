File image of Russian flag.

A military transport plane crashed on Tuesday in the Siberian region of Kemerovo, killing all 19 onboard, Russian media reported, citing a statement from Moscow’s defence ministry.

“An An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo Region while on a scheduled flight. The plane went down in an uninhabited area. There were 19 people on board, including the crew, they all perished,” the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.

The preliminary cause of the crash is a technical malfunction, TASS added.

“A commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces is working at the site to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” the ministry’s statement was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

Kemerovo region’s governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said earlier on Telegram that there had been an “aviation incident” near the village of Yagunovo.

He added that “an aircraft, which was in transit through our region, has presumably crashed”.

Seredyuk posted a video from the site in which multiple fire engines and ambulances could be seen, their lights blaring in the dark.

Vanguard News