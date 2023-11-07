UCL: AC Milan vs PSG preview, team news

AC Milan faces a tough game when they host Paris Saint Germain at the Sansiro. Rossoneri sits at the bottom of the table after two draws and one defeat in the first three games of their campaign in the Champions League. A win for PSG means Milan can no longer finish above them on the log.

PSG won the reverse fixture 3-0, with youngster Ziare-Emery providing two assists on the night.

In their league game leading up to the fixture, Milan lost 1-0 at home to Udinese. In Ligue 1, PSG defeated Montpellier 3-0 as they battled OGCNice for the top spot.

Team news

Marco Pellegrino, Marco Sportiello, Ismael Bennacer, and Mattia Caldara are out of the game, while Theo Hernadez, Samuel Chukwueze, and Christian Pulisic could return to the pitch.

For PSG, Nuno Mendes, Sergio Rico, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Asensio, and Keylor Navas will miss the game.

Form

AC Milan: DWLLDL

PSG: LWWWWW

Probable Milan XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, T. Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

Probable PSG XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Marquinhos, L. Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappé