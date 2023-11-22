Squid Game Season 2: Plot, release date, full cast

With its first season making such a momentous impact, Squid Game season 2 is set to be released with a its second season titled: ‘Squid Game: The Challenge.’

Plot

Although the plot has been largely kept under the wraps, Netflix had earlier hinted at the story of the new season. In a blog post, it said: “Gi-hun does make it out of the games alive; however, he ends the first season determined to make the people responsible for the cruel competition pay for their “atrocities” against people. Thus, setting up his return in the next chapter.

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is scheduled to be released in India on November 22 at 1:30 pm. Reports suggest that Netflix will simultaneously release the new season worldwide.

Cast

Eight actors — Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an — have signed on to the series. They join returnees Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byun-hun, Hwang Jun-ho and Gong Yoo and fellow newcomers Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun, who were announced at Netflix’s Tudum fan event earlier in June.

Several of the new additions to Squid Game have appeared in other Korean series on Netflix. Park and Lee Jin-uk both have roles on the first two seasons of Sweet Home, Kang appeared in Move to Heaven, and Won debuted in the first season of D.P. Lee David and Lee Jin-uk have worked with Hwang on other projects.

Squid Game premiered in October 2021 and became Netflix’s biggest series of all time, both in hours watched (2.2 billion worldwide over its first 13 weeks) and the streamer’s recently updated view metric, which shows the equivalent of 265.2 million complete runs of season one. The series won six Emmys in 2022, including best actor in a drama series for Lee Jung-jae and best directing for a drama series for Hwang.

Hwang executive produces the series with Kim Ji-yeon.