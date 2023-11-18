Pyrates restates commitment to help vulnerable Nigerians

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity has restated its commitment to help vulnerable Nigerians in search of quality healthcare delivery through its NAS Medical Mission.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje made this call while flagging off a medical outreach at Ikota Primary Healthcare Centre, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos State.

Owoaje who also presented drugs donated by the organisation to the management of the healthcare centre said NAS/PC as a humanitarian organisation places premium on the people in its activities.

According to him, the rationale behind the various medical missions which targets vulnerable Nigerians is to complement government efforts in healthcare delivery.

‘’The organisation has been brought up as a humanitarian organisation regardless of whatever is going on. We always ensure that we put the people first in what we do. We always believe in the mantra that not for us but for the people. As far as we are concerned, we are here to help the underprivileged people who cannot afford the luxury of flying abroad for medical care.

‘’ What we are doing today is a Medical Mission where we render medical assistance to members of a community. We always do this in recognition of the fact that the government cannot provide all the services to the people. We have also donated some drugs to the health centre today.

Also speaking Mr Uchenna Nnoli, NAS Second Mate who traced the history of the NAS medical mission to 2010 said the organisation identifies vulnerable communities around Nigeria and mobilises its healthcare professionals to offer free services.

‘’ This has been going on for 13 years starting from 2010. We have been identifying vulnerable communities outside Nigeria where there is a health care gap and we try to bring our medical professionals to support the community’’, he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Azeez Bolami aged 75 years commended NAS/ PC for the medical mission which he said was timely for the people of the area.

According to him, economic conditions have made it extremely difficult for people to seek treatment at the hospitals.

“Let me commend members of the association for this humanitarian service. It would go a long way to help our people who are largely poor and cannot afford to seek treatment in the hospitals. I urge other organizations to emulate NAS and also offer a hand to help the government in tackling health challenges affecting the people.’’