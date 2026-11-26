Peter Obi

By Henry Umoru, Omeiza Ajayi Ozioruva Aliu & Gift ChapiOdekina

Benin City — Political thugs allegedly attacked the convoy and campaign office of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, in Benin, Edo State, yesterday, barely 72 hours after some members of the party were killed at Uduere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on Monday.

Six persons, including supporters of former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, were killed in the attack.

This is even as the national leadership of the party also yesterday raised alarm that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government was pushing the opposition out of the political space, following escalating cases of political thuggery, attacks and violence.

The NDC said it received an intelligence report on a possible attack at its town hall meeting in Benin, where its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was expected to address supporters.

Edo State Coordinator of the party’s campaign council, John Yakubu, who confirmed the attack, said the party had been informed of plans to disrupt the event, as members prepared to leave their campaign office to receive Obi at the airport.

He said, despite the intelligence report, the party went ahead with plans to welcome Obi, while calling attention to the need for security around the event.

Videos seen by our correspondent showed blood stains on the party’s convoys, including bullet exhibits seen on the floor of the party’s campaign office.

Surrounded by other supporters and hospital personnel, a man was seen in the video to have been covered in a pool of his blood, and was seen being attended to at an unknown hospital.

Police confirm shooting as Obi, NDC hold townhall meeting

Vanguard also learned that a yet-to-be-identified person reportedly shot at an NDC branded vehicle, injuring one as police said they had launched a manhunt for him.

The incident happened when NDC supporters lined Airport Road to welcome the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his entourage into the Edo State capital for a twin hall meeting.

The suspects, three in number, were said to have arrived the scene in a black Toyota Hilux vehicle.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Edo State police command, Eno Ikoedem, said the suspects, “upon sighting police operatives stationed at the airport exit gate, unable to proceed, made a U-turn and opened fire on persons at the scene before fleeing.”

She said: “During the attack, one Aimionkhale Micheal ‘m’ sustained gunshot injuries to his thighs and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, CP Patrick Daaor, immediately visited the scene and was subsequently at the hospital to assess the condition of the victim.

She said additional police personnel were immediately deployed to the venue of the town hall meeting and the hospital to forestall any further attack.

“Tactical operatives were also mobilised, and strategic points were alerted to identify, track and apprehend the fleeing assailants.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department who is working with eye witnesses to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and bring all those found culpable to justice.

“The command strongly condemns this act of unwarranted attitude and warn individuals and groups against conducts capable of threatening public safety or disrupting the peace of the state, particularly as political activities continue.

‘’Residents are urged to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses and provide credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation”, she stated.

APC chieftain denies involvement

However, in the viral video from the scene of the shooting, a voice could be heard alleging that the Hilux used for the action belonged to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Eriyo Osakpanmwan .

But when contacted, Osakpanmwan denied the allegations, saying he was with the governor campaigning in different parts of the state.

“We have been campaigning everywhere with the governor and today I have been with the governor campaigning and we just finished the campaign for today. How can I be with the governor campaigning and I will also be accused of being involved in any shooting incident, it is strange to me,” he said.

Obi in Benin, promises united Nigeria

Speaking later at the townhall meeting, Obi promised to unite Nigerians and restore the country’s prosperity if elected president in 2027.

Obi, who said he would work with his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to secure Nigeria, ensure it’s unity and create opportunities for Nigerians to explore and prosper, accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of plunging Nigerians into widespread poverty, insisting that the situation must not be allowed to continue.

“We want to build a society where a child of nobody can become somebody. We will fight corruption and ensure that Nigerian children go to school in better, safe and secure environments, free from kidnapping and other criminal activities,” he told his supporters, many of whom had waited for hours to attend the meeting at Baptist High School, Benin City.

“I assure you, we will do this. Schools will work; there will be no more fighting. We want to build a new Nigeria that is possible. We want to move Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based economy so that all of you can have jobs.

“We want to lift our poor people out of poverty. We want to build a country that cares for everybody,” he said further.

Obi urged the people of Edo State to support the party in the 2027 general elections, saying their votes would be crucial to actualising his vision of a better Nigeria.

He also charged his supporters to take an active role in protecting their votes, urging them not to leave their polling units until the votes had been counted.

The NDC presidential hopeful added that he and Kwankwaso were committed to building a government driven by compassion, dedication and the capacity to deliver on its promises.

“Kwankwaso and I want to make sure that we have a government of people who have compassion, who have commitment, who have the energy to do the job,” he said.

Obi at Oba’s palace

Earlier at the palace of the Oba of Benin, Peter Obi declared that bad governance was responsible for secessionist agitations, including the Biafra experience.

He was responding to questions raised by Oba Ewuare II on the state-of-the-nation and how he intended to achieve his vision for a better Nigeria, and his views on the agitation of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The NDC presidential candidate described 2027 as a decisive year for Nigeria to choose competence and service over mediocrity in search for a new Nigeria that worked for Nigerians.

He emphasised that the country needed to be secured from the grip of non-state actors and made to work for its citizens regardless of religion, ethnicity, or economic status while faulting the economic model of the current administration.

He claimed the government had not only failed to account for the N15.8 trillion saved, following the removal of fuel subsidy, but had also plunged the nation into huge debt while failing to provide basic amenities, including healthcare, education, and security, for Nigerians.

“Rabiu Kwankwaso and I want a united Nigeria. Talking about Nigeria, we are not talking about any other issue. All these agitations and thoughts are issues that came up as a result of misgovernance in Nigeria. If Nigeria is okay, everyone will want a united Africa that serves the purpose of everybody. That is why we want to create a society where a child of nobody can be somebody, irrespective of circumstance.

“I served my National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, here in Benin City, and my wife went to school here in Edo State.

“Everybody is talking about divisions because people have turned the country into a crime scene where citizens are deceived instead of investing in purposeful ventures for national development,” Obi added, after receiving a rousing welcome from residents.

Welcoming Obi and the NDC Campaign Council, Oba Ewuare II promised to support the vision for a better Nigeria that works for its citizens and prayed for the campaign team, while noting that the plethora of statistics presented by Obi would be verified by the palace.

APC-led govt pushing opposition out of space, NDC tells US, EU, others

Meanwhile, the national leadership of NDC has raised the alarm that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government was pushing the opposition out of the political space, following escalating cases of political thuggery, attacks and violence.

Consequently, the party called on the European Union, the United States and the international community to, as a matter of urgency, examine the reported incidents and prevail on the Nigerian government to ensure a safe political environment and credible elections in January and February 2027. It, however, vowed that its supporters would not be intimidated, declaring that the NDC would not withdraw from the electoral process and that its votes must be counted, protected and announced.

National Chairman, of the party, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja yesterday, also called on security agencies to urgently investigate reported attacks on opposition politicians and supporters across the country and ensure that perpetrators were brought to justice, ahead of the 2027 general polls.

He expressed concern over what he described as a growing pattern of political violence, intimidation and destruction of opposition party properties in different parts of the country.

Senator Zuwoghe said the protection of lives and property remained the primary responsibility of government, stressing that security agencies must discharge their duties professionally and without political interference.

He maintained that the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies were funded with taxpayers’ money and must, therefore, protect all Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The NDC chairman questioned the absence of arrests, prosecutions and convictions, following several reported attacks on party members, warning that failure to punish perpetrators could encourage further violence.

He consequently demanded immediate investigations into the incidents, prosecution of those found responsible and adequate security arrangements to enable political parties conduct their activities without fear.

Citing some of the incidents, Zuwoghe recalled the July 18, 2025 warning by Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, against the visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying the governor had reportedly questioned the safety of the former Anambra State governor in the state.

He also alleged that suspected thugs attacked and set fire to a property belonging to the party’s secretariat in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State on October 13, 2026, while other party meetings and political activities in the state had reportedly been disrupted.

In Benue State, the chairman alleged that individuals believed to be agents of the state government barricaded roads in Makurdi to prevent Peter Obi from travelling to Yelwata for a condolence visit, despite prior communication with the Benue State police command.

He further cited reported attacks on NDC activities in Benue, Enugu, Delta, Kano and Cross River states, including an alleged disruption of a grassroots meeting in Benue on September 12, 2026, and an attack on supporters at the campaign office of the party’s Enugu governorship candidate on October 10, 2026.

In Delta State, he recalled several incidents, including the alleged attack on the convoy of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on August 13, the destruction of a venue prepared for a party meeting on August 25, and disruptions of mobilisation activities in Ughelli and Warri in September.

The chairman also expressed concern over the November 7 attack on an NDC mobilisation march in Asaba which, he said, resulted in one death and five injuries, as well as the November 23 attack on Omo-Agege’s campaign rally in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area, where competing casualty figures were reported, including a preliminary police figure of six fatalities.

In Anambra State, Zuwoghe alleged that government agents pulled down billboards belonging to Senator Victor Umeh, despite payment of the prescribed fees, while the inclusion of a political symbol alongside the senator’s name was reportedly the reason for the action.

He described the development as another restriction on opposition political activities.

We don’t condone, support political violence — APC

Reacting to the allegations, the APC, yesterday, rejected the attempt by the NDC to portray it and the Federal Government as orchestrating a campaign to intimidate or push opposition parties out of Nigeria’s political space.

Mr Abimbola Tooki, the Special Adviser on Media and Information to the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, told Vanguard that such a sweeping and unsubstantiated allegation should not be allowed to undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

He said: “The APC is a party of law and order. We do not encourage, condone or support political violence, intimidation, destruction of campaign materials or any action that violates the laws of the land, irrespective of the political affiliation of those involved. Our commitment to democracy is anchored on constitutionalism, the rule of law and respect for the rights of all Nigerians to participate freely in the political process.

“It is important, however, that political parties understand that allegations of attacks and violence must be properly investigated, and anyone found culpable must face the full weight of the law. No political party should claim immunity for its members or presume guilt on the basis of political affiliation.

“Indeed, APC members, supporters and campaign structures have equally been victims of attacks, intimidation and destruction of campaign materials in different parts of the country. We have not interpreted these unfortunate incidents as evidence of opposition-sponsored conspiracy against our party, nor have we sought to exploit them to discredit Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“Nigeria is capable of defending its democracy through its constitutional provisions, electoral laws and established security institutions. Our democracy does not require sensational allegations or unnecessary appeals to foreign governments to function. What it requires is mutual respect, political maturity, tolerance and confidence in the institutions established to protect the rights of every citizen.

“We, therefore, urge the NDC and other political parties to desist from making sweeping allegations against the APC and the Federal Government without credible evidence. Where genuine violations occur, the appropriate course is to report them to the relevant authorities, provide evidence and allow the law to take its course.

“The APC remains committed to a peaceful, competitive and credible electoral process in which every political party is free to organise, campaign, mobilise and seek the mandate of Nigerians without fear or favour. Our democracy belongs to all Nigerians, and its protection is a collective responsibility.”

.Reps urge Tinubu to consider emergency measures, order probe of political attacks

Apparently disturbed by the spate of political attacks and killings across the country, especially the attack on NDC by thugs in Uduere community in Deltas State, which claimed six lives, the House of Representatives yesterday urged President Bola Tinubu to consider invoking constitutional emergency measures in Delta State, if the escalating political violence in the state degenerated into a breakdown of public order and safety.

The lawmakers also called for a comprehensive investigation into successive attacks on political gatherings across the state, demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators, sponsors and financiers of the violence.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie federal constituency, Delta State, Benedict Etanabene, during yesterday’s plenary.

Presenting the motion, Etanabene expressed concern over the growing pattern of violence targeting political activities, warning that the attacks were creating an atmosphere of fear among political parties, candidates, supporters and residents.

He warned that the increasing frequency of attacks could escalate into a wider breakdown of law and order, undermine peaceful coexistence and threaten the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Consequently, the House urged Tinubu, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to direct relevant security agencies to take immediate steps to prevent further violence and loss of lives in the state.

It also urged the Inspector-General of Police to deploy adequate personnel, including tactical and intelligence units, to identified security flashpoints across Delta State.

The lawmakers demanded a comprehensive, impartial and independent investigation into all reported attacks on political campaigns, insisting that the probe must extend beyond the immediate perpetrators to identify their sponsors and financiers.

They further called on security agencies to provide adequate protection for political rallies, campaigns, processions and other lawful political activities, irrespective of the political affiliation of their organisers.

Etanabene cautioned security operatives against standing by while political gatherings were attacked.

“The police, when present, should not act as bystanders, watching the unfolding chaos,” he said.

In a major resolution, the House urged the President to closely monitor the security situation in Delta State and consider invoking Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, if the situation reached the constitutionally prescribed threshold of an actual or imminent breakdown of public order and public safety.

To ensure follow-up action, the House mandated its Committees on Police Affairs, National Security and Intelligence, Electoral Matters, and Political Parties Matters to engage the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant security agencies over the incidents.

The committees are expected to report back within two weeks with recommendations for immediate and long-term solutions.

Vanguard News