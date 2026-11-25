By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, has been selected for the African Development Bank, AfDB, – funded action plan for coordinated urban development in Africa.

Under the programme, government would provide the policy direction, regulatory clarity, and institutional leadership, while development partners would support the mobilisation of technical expertise and catalytic resources.

Also, the private sector is expected to play a decisive role in financing and delivering viable infrastructure and urban projects, traditional institutions, community leaders, professional bodies and residents will remain vital in safeguarding public ownership and ensuring that development stays centred on the people in the new city.

At the launch of the plan on Wednesday in Awka, the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo said it is part of the strategic plan to create the envisioned Anambra mega city.

Represented by his special Adviser on trade and commerce, Mr. Christian Udechukwu, the governor recalled that Awka is the only city chosen in Africa for the project, noting that it is because of the long term vision and the strategic implementation and the intentionality and purposeful focus of the administration.

According to Udechukwu, it is the governor’s determination to transform Anambra State that drew the attention of the African Development Bank to the state.

“The reforms they see here are of significance that it would serve to use Awka City as a model to prove the sustainability of the project and we are happy that this is happening under this administration”, he said.

He said that a substantial amount of next year’s budget would be devoted to the development of the new Awka City, while other cities of Onitsha, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia would also undergo transformation, in addition to the new cities planned for the state.

“When Awka 2.0 joins the planned industrial city, the proposed axis of prosperity would have been created. So Anambra is being positioned to become the economic hub of Nigeria and that is why the selection of Awka as a primary model sustainable city in Africa is important to us as a government. We should therefore not waste more time to move into the project preparatory stage”, Udechukwu said.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, ACTDA, Dr Osita Onuko said the coordinated development framework is aimed at addressing the growing infrastructure and environmental challenges confronting Awka and guiding the capital city’s expansion towards a more liveable and inclusive future.

The ACTDA boss said the action plan should be viewed not merely as a technical document, but as a shared commitment to building a productive, resilient and inclusive capital city for future generations

He said: “This ambition aligns directly with the vision of His Excellency, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, to transform Anambra into a liveable and prosperous smart megacity by 2050. Achieving that vision requires clear urban direction, sustained investment, and strong institutions capable of translating bold aspirations into tangible outcomes.

“Like many rapidly growing African cities, Awka is experiencing mounting pressure on its urban infrastructure, public services, and environment. The steady expansion of our built environment, rising demand for housing and utilities, traffic congestion, flooding, and gully erosion all highlight the urgent need for a more integrated approach to urban management.

“These challenges are deeply interconnected. Addressing them effectively means that decisions around land use, mobility, housing, utilities, environmental protection, and economic development must be considered together within one coherent framework. Without this alignment, interventions risk becoming fragmented, resources are inefficiently deployed, and opportunities for lasting impact are lost.

“The Awka City Action Plan provides that common framework. It establishes a shared direction for our capital’s growth, identifies clear priority areas for intervention, and creates a practical structure to align government spending, private sector investment, and development partner support.

“With the document now complete, our immediate focus turns to translating these priorities into bankable, well-prepared projects that can attract financing and deliver lasting value. For ACTDA, this means providing strong institutional leadership and coordination—working hand-in-hand with relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure this plan actively guides our regulatory decisions and investment discussions. We are committed to accountability, continuity, and measurable results so that this becomes a living framework rather than a document left on a shelf.”