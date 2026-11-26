By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has asked President Bola Tinubu to hand him two more states, Imo and Kwara, to mobilise for the President’s re-election in 2027, declaring that his work in Rivers State and the FCT is done.

He made the request on Wednesday at a Rainbow Coalition Town Hall meeting in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wike has been at loggerheads with the Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma who chairs the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, and his Kwara counterpart, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman who chairs the Nigeria Governors’ Forum NGF over the minister’s floating of a multi-parry campaign machinery known as the Rainbow Coalition.

“I was assigned to coordinate Rivers and the FCT. Frankly speaking, I am done with these states. All adequate political machineries have been set in motion to deliver Rivers State and the FCT for the President. So, I have no much work to do again,” Wike said.

He addressed his plea to Tinubu and to the Director General of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari.

“As I am going now, I will plead with the DG and Mr President to give two more states for me to deliver,” he said.

The former Rivers State governor used the gathering to canvass a second term for the President, whom he described as a courageous leader willing to take difficult decisions in the interest of the country.

He listed the removal of fuel subsidy, increased financial allocations to state and local governments, and the establishment of the Federal University of Environment in Ogoniland among the interventions he said justified continued support for the administration.

Wike urged the people of Gokana to sustain their relationship with Tinubu, insisting that abandoning an existing political relationship for an uncertain alternative would be unwise.

He also commended stakeholders in the area for setting aside their differences to work together under the Rainbow Coalition, saying political unity was necessary to achieve common objectives.

The Coordinator of the Rainbow Coalition in Gokana and former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Chief Kenneth Kobani, described the meeting as unprecedented, saying it brought together different segments of the community.

The APC National Vice Chairman for the South-South, Chief Victor Tombari Giadom, expressed confidence that the coalition would mobilise up to 90 per cent of the votes in Gokana in the 2027 elections.

Senator Magnus Abe also praised Wike for reconciling previously divided political leaders, saying the people of Gokana were united in their expectations from the coalition.

The town hall was attended by political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths and other stakeholders from Gokana and neighbouring communities.

Wike said his interest in Imo State stemmed from what he had heard about the state’s political situation.

“From what I am told, they are having some problems in Imo State. So, I will love to go there and deliver the State for Mr President,” he stated.

On Kwara State, he conceded that he had not verified the reports of division he was relying on.

“Secondly, I have not confirmed, but what I read on social media is that there are some divisions in Kwara. So I plead with the DG of the APC Presidential Council, Senator Yari, and Mr President to allow me take over Imo and Kwara States, because I am done with Rivers and FCT,” Wike added.