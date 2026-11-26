Pete Edochie

By Ayo Onikoyi, Benjamin Njoku, Vincent Ujumadu & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, and Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, have expressed deep sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Pete Edochie, describing his passing as a monumental loss to his community, the Igbo nation, Nigeria and Africa.

In separate condolence messages, they described Edochie as a distinguished son of Anambra State and one of Africa’s most celebrated actors, whose exceptional talent and contribution to the creative industry projected African culture and traditions to audiences across the world.

Nigeria has lost one of its greatest thespians —Tinubu

In a tribute personally signed by him, the President described Edochie, popularly known as Ebube Dike, as a graceful and larger-than-life personality, both on and off the screen.

The tribute read:

“It was with deep sorrow that I received the news of the passing of Chief Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua Edochie, better known as Pete Edochie.

“Chief Edochie was an exceptional actor and one of the progenitors of our vibrant film industry, Nollywood. He was graceful and larger than life, both on screen and in person.

“He was one of Africa’s most recognisable thespians. For decades, he plied his craft, bringing joy, laughter and charm to many homes.

“I recall his unforgettable portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s evergreen novel, Things Fall Apart, in the 1980s, and his many brilliant performances afterwards.

“Through memorable performances in productions such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, he helped shape the evolution and international visibility of Nollywood.

“His portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures, African values and the complexities of human relationships helped project Nigeria’s cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences worldwide.”

Tinubu added:”Pete Edochie was not only an actor; he was also an administrator, broadcaster and journalist — truly one of our finest.

“His place in the pantheon of those who shaped the film industry, our common norms and popular culture remains indisputable.

“As I mourn the passing of this legendary actor, I also reflect on his life. Pete Edochie lived well. He played his part and exited gracefully.

“In his works, he lives forever. Many generations will talk about the life and work of Chief Edochie in the arts industry and academia, in barbershops and marketplaces, and indeed wherever people gather.”

Obi pays tribute

In his condolence message, Obi recalled Edochie’s memorable portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, noting that the actor’s deep understanding of African culture and command of both English and Igbo distinguished him as an exceptional performer.

He also acknowledged Edochie’s background in broadcasting and his role as a custodian of cultural heritage.

Obi recalled having the privilege of meeting and listening to the late actor on several occasions, describing each encounter as so engaging that he often wished he could spend more time in his company.

The former Anambra State governor said he was particularly saddened that Edochie would not live to witness the emergence of the New Nigeria he believed in and passionately supported.

He noted that the actor’s voice, artistry and contributions to Nigeria’s cultural identity would remain indelible.

Soludo mourns cultural icon

In his condolence message, Soludo said he received with profound grief the news of the death of the celebrated actor, cultural icon and broadcaster, who died peacefully in Enugu at the age of 79.

The governor described Edochie as a proud son of Anambra State and a cultural giant whose work carried the Igbo voice, wisdom and dignity to audiences across Nigeria, Africa and the world.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, who signed the statement, recalled that Edochie began his professional career in broadcasting in 1967 with the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, rising over the years to senior management positions, including Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

The statement read:

“His vivid portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart in the 1980s brought him national acclaim and opened the door to a long and distinguished career in Nigerian cinema.

“Audiences came to know him through unforgettable portrayals of traditional rulers, community leaders and family patriarchs in films such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart. His deep voice, commanding presence and masterful use of proverbs became the hallmark of his art and, for many, the very sound of Igbo tradition on screen.

“For his contributions to the entertainment industry in Nigeria, he was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003. He also received the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Industry Merit Award and several lifetime achievement honours.”

Soludo described Edochie as more than an actor, saying he was an institution, a distinguished custodian of culture, a sage and a source of immense pride to Ndi Anambra.

“Through his craft, he taught generations the value of dignity, courage, family and the wisdom of our elders.

“His passing leaves a void in our creative landscape and in the heart of our state, but his legacy will endure in the stories he told and the lives he touched.

“The Anambra State Government will ensure that the late icon is honoured in a manner worthy of his stature and contributions to the state and the nation,” he said.

He prayed that God would grant the family the strength to bear the loss and give the departed legend eternal rest.

Mbah, Funke

Akindele, others mourn

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, also paid tribute to the deceased, describing him as a “giant, icon and patriot”.

Mbah said Edochie’s death was a personal loss to Enugu State, despite his roots in Nteje, Anambra State, explaining that the actor maintained strong ties with the state, which he often described as his birthplace and home away from home.

The governor described Edochie as more than an accomplished actor, saying he was an institution whose performances helped shape the identity of Nigerian cinema.

“With his commanding screen presence, unmistakable voice, remarkable mastery of dialogue and profound understanding of his craft, he helped shape the identity of Nigerian cinema and took the stories, values and cultural expressions of our people to audiences across the world,” Mbah said.

He also noted that the actor’s death came at a particularly painful time, as Enugu was hosting the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

Similarly, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abubakar Yakubu, described Edochie as a father figure whose contributions to broadcasting and the film industry would remain significant.

Yakubu praised the late actor’s discipline and dedication to his craft, noting his influence on generations of Nigerian actors.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, also mourned Edochie, recalling her experience working with him in the film Egg of Life.

Akindele said the veteran actor encouraged her and left her with words she continued to cherish.

She thanked him for the path he helped create for younger actors, describing him as an inspiration whose contributions to the industry would not be forgotten.

Also paying tribute, political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, described Edochie as a cultural institution and custodian of African storytelling.

In his tribute, Utomi wrote:

“An iroko has fallen; Nigeria has lost a voice that time will never silence.”

Veteran journalist, Tola Adeniyi, also described the deceased as a “giant iroko of the theatre world”, saying his death represented a major loss to the performing arts.

Edochie reportedly died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Enugu State after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer,according to a statement issued by his family.

His eldest son, Leo Pete Edochie, announced his death in a statement.

titled “An Iroko Has Fallen”, which he shared on Instagram.

The family described him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, adding that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Vanguard News