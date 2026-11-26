By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of old Ondo State, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and former Chairman of the Body of Benchers, has been involved in landmark cases spanning constitutional interpretation, commercial law, electoral disputes and the protection of democratic institutions.



The learned Silk, who recently launched a six-volume compendium: Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases, spoke on the defining moments of his career, the state of the legal profession, judicial independence, mentorship and the responsibility of lawyers to society.



He also reflected on the cases that tested his convictions, the lessons of nearly five decades in practice and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

Having spent nearly five decades in legal practice, what experiences have tested you most and what lessons have remained with you?



The experience that tested me most came on my very first day in court. After my National Youth Service year in Kwara State, I joined the Chambers of Alhaji Akanbi Oniyangi & Co. at No. 107, Emir Road, Ilorin, as its first junior counsel. My Principal, the late Alhaji Oniyangi, treated me like a nephew, and I regarded him as an uncle.



That first day, we appeared before the Honourable Justice Gilbert Obayan in a divorce matter, Okin v. Okin. The Court sat at 9:00am and stood the case down to 12:00 noon for definite hearing.



Alhaji Oniyangi drove back to the office, promising to return by noon, but exigencies took him out of Ilorin, and he sent word that I should plead for an adjournment. I did, but the Judge insisted that I proceed, and counsel to the respondent was ready. I had never appeared in any court, not even a Magistrate Court. I was nervous and had the shakes.



I told His Lordship I was a greenhorn, just called to the Bar, but he held that the case had been on the cause list for too long. He graciously granted me a 45-minute stand-down, which I used to study the file and hold a pre-trial session with our client. When the Court resumed at 12:45pm, I led our client in evidence-in-chief; he was cross-examined, and I closed our case.



Respondent’s counsel called his sole witness and closed his. The Judge then directed us to address the Court, with another 45 minutes to prepare. In those days, oral advocacy was in primacy, unlike now, when written addresses are simply adopted. I fell back on my notes from the Nigerian Law School and extracted some relevant decisions.



By the time the Court resumed, I had built enough confidence to present our address, and respondent’s counsel did the same. Before adjourning for judgment, the Judge commended my performance and encouraged me to keep it up. That was the tonic I needed to dive into active practice without further trepidation.



Some of the cases you have handled have had far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s constitutional and democratic development. Looking back, which of your interventions do you consider particularly consequential?



To isolate a single case from over five decades of active and uninterrupted legal practice and identify it as the most consequential would be both difficult and, perhaps, a disservice to the richness of a journey shaped by many defining encounters. Constitutional development, much like nation-building itself, is rarely the product of one event.



It is the cumulative consequence of many interventions, each contributing in its own way to the strengthening of institutions, the preservation of democratic ideals, and the advancement of the rule of law.



If, however, one were to speak of interventions whose impact on Nigeria’s constitutional and democratic landscape has been particularly enduring, Inakoju v. Adeleke (2007) 4 NWLR (Pt. 1025) 423 must occupy a prominent place. The case arose from the purported impeachment of Governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State by a faction of legislators who convened outside the constitutional precincts of the House of Assembly.



At the time, many considered the matter foreclosed by Section 188(10) of the Constitution, which purported to oust the jurisdiction of the courts in impeachment proceedings. Yet the fundamental issue before us was whether constitutional safeguards could simply be ignored and then shielded by the very Constitution that had been violated.



Following a request by the then Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I assembled and led a distinguished team of advocates, including the late Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Kola Awodein, SAN, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, Professor Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, Femi Falana, SAN, and Dele Adesina, SAN.



We painstakingly examined the constitutional architecture of impeachment and advanced the argument that Section 188(10) could not be interpreted in isolation from the procedural safeguards embedded in Section 188(1)-(9).



The Court of Appeal accepted our arguments and the Supreme Court subsequently affirmed them. The decision became a constitutional watershed. It effectively halted the era in which elected governors and deputy governors could be removed through political contrivance masquerading as constitutional process.



More fundamentally, it reaffirmed that constitutional power must always be exercised constitutionally.



I would place alongside it a number of landmark electoral cases which strengthened public confidence in democratic governance. In Agagu v. Mimiko (2009) 7 NWLR (Pt. 1140) 342, after protracted proceedings at both the Election Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, the lawful mandate of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko was restored, thereby reinforcing the principle that electoral victory belongs not to the declared winner but to the candidate whom the electorate truly chose.



Similarly, in Osunbor v. Oshiomhole (2007) 18 NWLR (Pt. 1065) 32, where I led the legal team at the Court of Appeal, the mandate of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was judicially vindicated.



Both cases powerfully demonstrated that the judiciary remains the ultimate guardian of electoral legitimacy and that democratic mandates cannot be permanently suppressed by administrative declarations.



Equally noteworthy was Fayemi v. Oni (2009) 7 NWLR (Pt. 1140) 223. Although I deliberately chose not to make a physical appearance in court, I was deeply involved in preparing the processes filed for Dr. Kayode Fayemi at both the Tribunal and Court of Appeal levels, and in assembling the legal team that prosecuted the matter.



An enormous amount of research, strategic planning and constitutional analysis went into that case. Together, the Mimiko, Oshiomhole and Fayemi litigations helped shape modern Nigerian election jurisprudence by reinforcing the proposition that electoral disputes must ultimately be resolved on the basis of lawful votes rather than political convenience.



Another intervention that readily comes to mind is the successful challenge to the purported removal of Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in 2007. At the height of the disagreement between the President and his Vice-President, the nation was confronted with an unprecedented constitutional situation.



There was no impeachment, no resignation, no allegation of permanent incapacity, and none of the constitutional procedures stipulated under Sections 143, 144 or 146 of the Constitution had been followed. Nevertheless, an attempt was made to remove the Vice-President from office through executive action.



The legal team I led successfully challenged that constitutional aberration. From the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court, we maintained that no public officer, including the President, possesses powers beyond those expressly conferred by the Constitution.

The Supreme Court agreed, affirming that the Vice-President could only vacate office through the means prescribed by the Constitution and not by executive whim or political disagreement. The Court further accepted the distinction we drew between constitutional executive offices and legislative seats with respect to party affiliation.



That decision remains one of the clearest judicial affirmations of the supremacy of the Constitution over executive power. Around the same period, we also successfully challenged attempts to subject the sitting Vice-President to criminal proceedings notwithstanding the immunity guaranteed by Section 308 of the Constitution, resulting in another significant constitutional pronouncement in A.-G. Federation v. Abubakar (2007) 8 NWLR (Pt. 1035) 117.



These cases have strengthened constitutionalism, preserved democratic order, protected the sanctity of the ballot, restrained arbitrariness in the exercise of power, and reinforced public confidence in the rule of law; and if there is a common thread running through them, it is the enduring principle that in a constitutional democracy, power is never above the Constitution, and legitimacy can only be derived from fidelity to its provisions.