Otti appoints new head of service

Abia new Head of Service, Mrs Ngozi Queen Obioma

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti has approved the appointment of Mrs Ngozi Queen Obioma as the new Head of Service of Abia State.

The appointment was contained in a release endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Kenneth Kalu.

According to the release, Mrs Obioma’s appointment will take effect from 1st December, 2023.

Governor Otti congratulated the new Head of Service on her appointment and thanked the outgoing Acting Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka, for her contributions and wished her well in her new position.

The release, was however, silent about the fate of Lady Maduka who was until her appointment as the Acting HOS, the Director in the Ministry of Education.

Recall that Otti had in July, directed the immediate suspension of the former Head of Service Sir Onyi Wamah, along with Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Dr John Pero Irokansi; and the Solicitor General of the State, Mrs U. G. Uche Ikonne, were however, exempted from the July directive.

All the Permanent Secretaries then were directed to hand over to the most senior Director in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The action came on the heels of the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Properties and Funds belonging to Abia State Government.

But Otti penultimate week appointed and swore in 24 new Permanent Secretaries, thus foreclosing the chances of recalling the suspended Permanent Secretaries.

The Governor who vowed to clean up the mess in the Abia civil service has also activated the policy which compels those who have served as Permanent Secretary for four years or Director for eight years to proceed on compulsory retirement.