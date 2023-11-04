Only Kanu’s release ‘ll restore peace, security in S’East – Cleric

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Steve Oko

Founder and Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO), headquartered in Lagos, Evangelist Chukwuemeka Obi, has declared that only the release of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would halt the festering insecurity in the South East and restore peace to the zone.

The fiery cleric who made the declaration during his ministration, passionately appealed to South East Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Igbo elite, to prioritize Kanu’s release as sinequanon to the restoration of peace and normality to the region.

Evangelist Obi also advised them to engage the Federal Government accordingly.

He said that irrespective of whatever anybody feels, South East youths had lost confidence in their leaders and could only listen to Kanu, hence, his release remains central to the return of peace in the zone.

” We cannot continue to pretend; all is not well. South East is now like a war zone. All our youths have run away because of insecurity.

” I lift up my hands and beg the South East Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Igbo Leaders to go and beg the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. I beg for Kanu’s release because I believe only that can bring peace to Igbo land.

” Nobody listens to anybody except Nnamdi Kanu. Whether or not we like it, it’s only Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that will speak, and everybody listens. If they release him Government will now be able to fish out those who hide under the umbrella of agitation to perpetrate evil in the zone”.

The cleric further lamented the destruction of the South East economy following the incessant sit-at-home protests sequel to Kanu’s continued detention, regretting that Ndigbo who naturally delight in visiting home during Christmas celebration, now dread going home due to insecurity.

” Ndigbo usually go home during Christmas but now everybody is afraid of visiting Igbo land. Igbo leaders should know that if things continue this way, very soon, we will have no place to call home.

” The Federal Government and South East Governors should know that for stability in the zone, you cannot take Nnamdi Kanu away. He remains the solution to the security crisis in the South East and parts of South-South.

” The only thing I know that if it happens now tension will go down, and peace will return to South East is the release of Nnamdi Kanu. I, therefore, beg the Federal Government, to please release him for the sake of peace in the zone.”

The Imo State-born preacher and philanthropist, however, acknowledged the efforts of the South East Governors towards Kanu’s release but urged them to intensify efforts, adding that no meaningful progress will be recorded in their respective states under the current state of insecurity.

“None of the Governors can make progress under insecurity. Only dialogue will solve this. I know the South East Governors are trying but let them do more. Let them go and tell the Federal Government that only Kanu’s release will guarantee the return of peace in the zone. They cannot remain in power forever. One day they will leave office, and it’s only the legacy they leave that will speak for them.”

Despite various court judgments ordering the immediate and unconditional release of Kanu, the IPOB Leader has remained in solitary confinement at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, since June 2021 when he was renditioned to Nigeria after his abduction in Kenya.

Court of Appeal had also acquitted him of all 15 counts of treasonable felony preferred against him by the Federal Government.

The Supreme Court has fixed December 15 to decide his fate in the pending appeal before the apex court.