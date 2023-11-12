Nigeria under Tinubu ‘ll be prosperous – Prophet Akiode

President Tinubu

…Urges release of Nnamdi Kanu

By Dickson Omobola

The lead pastor of the Divine Army Ministry International, Prophet Olusegun Akiode, expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu lead Nigeria into an era of prosperity, regardless of the current economic challenges facing the nation.

During an interactive session held at his church headquarters in Akute, Ogun State, Prophet Akiode confidently asserted that the President said: “The Lord said He has placed the master key into Tinubu’s palms to open doors. Nigeria will experience economic transformation under this administration.”

He firmly believes that divine guidance will enable President Tinubu to steer the nation towards prosperity, offering a glimmer of hope in what has been a challenging period for the Nigerian economy.

Prophet Akiode’s conviction in President Tinubu’s leadership is rooted in the recent Supreme Court judgment, which upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu as the duly elected leader of Nigeria.

The cleric also urged the Federal Government to consider the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to Prophet Akiode, this move would play a vital role in stabilizing the nation’s political landscape.

He said, “God has asked me to tell President Tinubu to release the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but he must sign an undertaking to drop the push for a Biafra nation.

The Lord said that the President should summon Igbo leaders and ask them a pertinent question whether they are still interested in remaining in the polity or not.”

This call for reconciliation and dialogue comes at a time when the issue of Biafra remains a significant point of contention in Nigeria.

He has also delivered several other prophecies to various newspapers, many of which have proven accurate.