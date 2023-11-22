Judiciary’s bleeding moments

THE Nigerian Judiciary is bleeding profusely from the self-inflicted injuries to its image. At the moment, the body language discernible from the Judiciary is that of an arm of government that no longer bothers about its public image, especially as it pertains to verdicts on political and electoral matters.

In the past year, the courts have pronounced astonishing verdicts that have caused great injuries to our political landscape. Judges seem to pander to the needs of powerful political forces. The memorable verdict by the apex court validated the candidacy of Ahmed Lawan of the All Progressives Congress, APC, even after he had contested for nomination as a presidential candidate of the party.

Section 115(D) of the Electoral Act 2022 forbids a candidate to sign forms for more than one electoral post.

Also, at the valedictory plenary of the Ninth Session of the Nigerian Senate, Adamu Bulkachuwa, the Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, unwittingly confessed having on several occasions, influenced his wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa, the retired President of the Court of Appeal, to “help” his colleagues with their cases in court. His wife later rebutted his claim, but Nigerians were not overly surprised.

The recent fiesta of sacks of several elected officials by the Court of Appeal in Plateau State is raising the dust, as the court delved into pre-election matters which are under the jurisdiction of the High Courts. These included the sack of Governor Mutfwang Manasseh and Senator Simon Mwadkwon, among others, all of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Section 134 of the Electoral Act says it is the sole right of a political party to sponsor candidates. The Act also forbids electoral tribunals to entertain pre-election matters.

Many people have accused the Court of Appeal panel set up by the Court of Appeal President, Monica Dongban-Mensem, an indigene of the state, of upstaging the choices of the electorate.

The PDP in Plateau State is accusing the Appeal Court President of using her office to reverse their victories in the 2023 general elections.

We call on the National Judicial Council, NJC, to closely scrutinise the conducts of its judicial officers, especially appertaining to seemingly dodgy verdicts at the Electoral Tribunals. Without checks and balances, our justice system is gone. The Judiciary should remain a just arbiter. It should not usurp the people’s right to choose their leaders.