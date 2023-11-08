Imo: ‘We’re scared, don’t know what ‘ll happen next’ — Workers

By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

A civil servant in Owerri, Imo State capital, has said they were scared and worried about what will happen next, following the strike called by the Organised Labour .

Yesterday, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and their Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, counterparts, declared an immediate and total strike in Imo State from Tuesday midnight over last Wednesday’s attack on the NLC President, Joe AJaero, and other labour leaders.

Also, a blackout has continued in the state for over seven days due to the said attack on Jeo Ajaero.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the blackout had continued to generate tension and panic in Owerri.

Meanwhile, it is only three days to the governorship election in the state.

A visit to some streets in Owerri, the Wethedral, World bank, observed that banks were open.

Also it was the same situation in Owerri-Port Harcourt, Owerri-Onitsha, Owerri-Umuahia roads.

Scared

Furthermore, workers were seen at the state secretariat attending to their official assignments.

However, this was not without panic as some workers were seen looking worried.

One of them, who introduced himself as Igwe, told Vanguard: “We are afraid. We do not know what will happen next.

“Yes, we are aware of the strike. You cannot do anything. We must come to work. As we are here, if there is any issue everybody will run away.”

Another worker, who introduced herself as Mrs Blessing Uwa, said: “The most paiful part of it is the continue blackout.

“This is more than a week now. Imo people are sufferings. We are in pains. We are dying of hunger. The Federal Government should come to our aid.”