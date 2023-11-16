‘I didn’t know burning Qur’an is offense’ Tani Olohun begs Muslims

A popular traditionalist, Abdulazeez Adegbola, a.k.a Tani Olohun, has pleaded with the entire Muslim community to forgive him for allegedly burning the Qur’an and defaming some Muslim personalities in Kwara State.

Tani Olorun made this plea while addressing the court after he was granted bail on Thursday.

The Isese adherent pleaded with “Alfa Labeeb”, one of the applicants, and the “Muslims” for his actions.

He said, “I don’t know that burning the Qur’an is an offense, and when I was told, I immediately pulled down the video of the incident from my social media handle in less than a minute.

“I beg all my prosecutors and the Muslims all over to forgive me, and I promised I would not repeat such an act again of posting negative videos on social media handles.”

Earlier, the court presided over by Magistrate A.S Adam, where Tani Olohun is standing trial for two separate cases granted him bail in the sum of N2 million and three sureties in the same sum.

Two of the sureties must own landed property within the court’s jurisdiction or in Oyo State, the court ruled.

The matter was adjourned to January 9, 2024.

The complainant’s counsel, Taofeeq Olateju and Y.Y Ajibade, did not oppose the bail application moved by Tani Olohun’s counsel, Barrister Ademola Banks.

Daily Trust reports that the two separate cases heard Thursday were instituted by Sheikh Labeeb Lagbaji and Modrasat Muhammed led by Professor Abubakar Aliagan before Magistrate Adam for allegedly burning the Quran among other offences.

With the latest development, Tani Olohun has finally gotten bail from the four different cases and three courts where he’s standing trial for the alleged offense of defamation and burning of the Qur’an in Ilorin.

He was first arraigned before Magistrate Muhammed Ibrahim for allegedly insulting Ilorin elders, a case brought against him by the Association of Proud Sons and Daughters of Ilorin (Ogo Ilorin) and later at the Upper Area Court through a direct complaint by the counsel of one Alfa Okutagidi.