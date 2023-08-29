Isese: Court grants two Traditionalists bail in Kwara after spending 29 days in prison

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

After spending 29 days in a Correctional Facility in Ilorin, a Kwara State Magistrate Court Tuesday granted two traditionalists, one Abebi Efunsetan Yakubu, popularly called Olorisa and Obalowu Jimoh bail over alleged defamation of character.

Recalled that duo of the defendants, were remanded at Oke Kura Correctional facility following a petition written by Prince Ademola Ajasa of Ademola Ajasa & Co on behalf of his client, Alfa Nla Okutagidi of No 105 Pakata Road Okutagidi.

According to the police report, the complainant, the Alfa Nla Okutagidi said he saw a video Olorisa posted on the internet, claiming to have helped him some years back in preparing spiritual sacrifice for his first wife before and after she gave birth to her then child.

Investigation revealed that Iya Abebi (Olorisa) and Obalowu Jimoh criminal conspired together, to defame the character of Okutagidi in order to incite disturbance of public peace.

During the proceedings today, Magistrate Muhammed Adam, who presided over the matter, admitted the defendants to bail claiming they are entitled to freedom while the matter was adjourned to September 26 2023.