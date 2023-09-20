Isese: Judge warns parties against using his photos for evil purposes

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

The Presiding Judge of the Kwara state Upper Area Court, Mr Sunday Adeniyi hearing the case of Abdulazeez Adegbola aka Tani Olorun has warned both Muslim adherents and Isese Worshipers to desist from searching for his photographs which he alleged would be used for evil purpose.

Adeniyi who is the judge trying the criminal defamation case involving Abdulazeez Adegbola aka Tani Olorun and Chief Ademola Olawoore, Oluwo Nla of Tede gave the warning in Ilorin on Wednesday while hearing the bail applications of the two defendants in the case.

Tani Olorun and Oluwo Nla are facing five count charges of alleged Criminal Conspiracy, inciting Public disturbance, Disturbance of Public Peace, Criminal defamation of character and intentional insult before the Court.

The Judge who spoke in Yoruba language before going on a brief adjournment said, “I want to warn the parties in the case and their followers to stop searching for my Photographs. I’m not the one that brought you to Court. I’m only the Judge and I will do my duty as required by the law. I have sworn to an oath that I will perform my duties as provided by the Constitution. If you want to be fetish and practice your black power, you should direct it to yourselves or to your Counsels but not to me.

“Leave me alone to do my job. I will be fair to all the parties. If i do it and you feel that it is short of expectations, leave God to do the final judgement”, Adeniyi said.

Later when the Court resumed to deliver the ruling on the bail application, Adeniyi displayed a Spectacle Camera which he said was seized from one of the people in the Court saying that “this is the Spectacle Camera that was being used to take our photographs.”

In his ruling on bail for application, the Judge granted bail to Chief Ademola Olawoore, Oluwo Nla of Tede who is the second defendant in the case in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in the like sum.

“One of the sureties must own a landed property within the jurisdiction of the Court”, he said.

He however deferred the ruling on bail application made by the Counsels to Tani Olorun till Monday, September 25,2023.

Earlier the defense Counsels to Tani Olorun led by Mr A. G Ademola Banks and Alhaji K, A. Adegoke for Oluwo Nla argued their respective bail application for the two defendants.

Banks who led four other lawyers urged the Court to grant the first defendant, Tani Olorun bail in liberal terms saying that the offence is ordinarily bailable while they were ready to provide suitable surety.

“We urged the Court to grant the defendants bail in liberal term because the offence is bailable. Besides, Tani Olohun who is the first defendant is a popular person and he’s ready to provide reliable surety that would stand for him, he would not run away and would make himself available whenever his presence is needed by the Court.

Banks urged the Court to exhibit its discretion by granting bail to Tani Olorun in the interest of fairness and justice.

Counsel to Alfa Okutagidi who was the complainant in the case, Mr Umar Imam however opposed the bail of Tani Olorun and urged the Court not to grant him bail as he had no known address within the jurisdiction of the Court.

He argued that Tani Olorun was facing another criminal allegation in another court portraying him as a serial offender and not entitled to liberty.

He said that “the volatility of the environment and the heavy presence of security men around the Court because of him is a sign that they want him safe to enjoy his prosecution before the Court.

The Presiding Judge however adjourned ruling on the bail application for Tani Olorun till Monday September 25,2023.