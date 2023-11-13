Ghanaian singer, Prince Bright releases new single ‘Thunder’

…features Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian hiplife singer Prince Bright has released another hit single titled “Thunder”, featuring Fante rapper, Pappy Kojo. The release is yet another example of Prince Bright’s mastery of the arts, filled with percussions of Afrobeat and will definitely captivate listeners with its lively rhythm, intriguing lyrics, and timeless theme

After capturing the airwaves with popular hits alongside A-listers like Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and more over the past three years, Prince Bright’s talent for creating unforgettable bangers continues to be undeniable. His exhilarating new track “Thunder” will further solidify his presence in the industry.

It combines smooth vocals with the foolproof bars from two-time Ghana Music Awards winner Pappy Kojo, creating a passionate party anthem that celebrates the beauty of the African woman.

With catchy lines like “Your baka be thunder, ebe Bugatti fender, If I look the way e dey go, I for prepare agenda,” listeners are sure to enjoy the infectious hook and sensual lyrics that make ‘Thunder’ an instant hit.

In a statement, Prince Bright noted , “Creating ‘Thunder’ was an electrifying experience. It’s a celebration of the beauty and energy of African women. Working with Pappy Kojo brought an extra spark to the collaboration, and I believe this track will set the airwaves ablaze.”

Pappy Kojo echoed the sentiment, stating, “Teaming up with Prince Bright on ‘Thunder’ was like catching lightning in a bottle. The synergy between our styles is magical, and I’m excited for fans to experience the energy we’ve infused into this track. It’s pure dynamite!”

Produced by Skonti and distributed across media platforms by Prime Music Partners, the new song is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.