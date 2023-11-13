Firm unveils five-hectare mixed-use development in Lagos

By Kingsley Adegboye

UPDC Pl, a seasoned real estate development and investment company has unveiled “The Hampshire”, a five-hectare mixed-use development in Sangotedo along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos state.

The mixed development comprises residential plots broken into varying plot sizes and commercial plots.

L- R: Kunle Osilaja – Non ED, Folake Kalaro – Director, Corporate Services/Company Secretary, Bidemi Fadayomi – ED, Development & Projects, Niyi Falade – Non ED, Odunayo Ojo – MD/CEO



The estate is a gated luxury and serviced mixed-use development that boasts of quality infrastructure such as well-laid out roads, a pedestrian walkway, an effective drainage network, overhead power Infrastructure, water supply and sewage treatment facilities, ample greenery, and a commercial park.

Its location is about one minute’s drive from Novare Mall, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

At the groundbreaking of the multi-billion Naira project weekend, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Odunayo Ojo, said “Similar to our prestigious and widely sought after Pinnock Beach Estate development, the for the Hampshire is to create a destination estate that would be a benchmark for other developments around the neighborhood, especially in terms of quality/service management, capital value appreciation and overall return on investments.

“The Hampshire has been designed to create a new benchmark for urban living in Lagos. The development is designed for subscribers who want to develop their own homes to their bespoke specifications as well as investors looking to take advantage of a great location and get the best returns on their investments”.

On the approved buildings in the estate, the UPDC boss noted that the estate comprises Low Density Type 1 which consists of single duplex building, Low-Density Type 2 which companies semi-detached buildings and High-Density area which consists of apartment buildings.

He added that commercial area comprises mixed-use complexes, office buildings and others.

Explaining how the estate will be maintained, he said the estate will be maintained UPDC facility management outfit that offers user end-to-end maintenance services designed to ensure the estate is well maintained, safe and to appreciate in value over time.

On how to control the development of serviced plots, he noted that development control guidelines have been developed to harmonise all future architecture within the estate and ensure the buildings are built in line with the layout approval.

Ojo who disclosed that 30 per cent of the plots have been sold already, said the estate which will be developed in phases will it’s first phase delivered in February 2025.