Bayelsa Poll: We are ready- INEC, security agencies declare

.. to deploy 30,000 operatives

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the security agencies in Bayelsa State have assured Bayelsans of their preparedness for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

They gave the assurance weekend during a meeting between the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, and the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in the state.

Professor Mahmud, who spoke to newsmen in Yenagoa, said he was in the state to assess the overall readiness for the conduct of the governorship election slated for Saturday.

He said security agencies have assured that they are ready, willing and prepared to protect the environment for a free, fair and credible election in the state, adding that electoral materials will move to their destinations early; having liaised with transporters in the state.

His words, “we have just had a meeting with the security agencies and they have assured us that they are ready to provide the requisite security for the conduct of a peaceful election in Bayelsa.

“We have a standing arrangement with the National Union of Road Transport Workers, National Association of Road Transport Owners and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

“This time around the movement is going to begin two days to the election so that there will be ample time for the movement.

“And the security agencies are going to help the commission to keep watch on the transport providers so that will open the polling units promptly and complete the exercise promptly at the polling unit.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Tolani Alausa assured that the Police is prepared for a peaceful election as not less than 30,000 security personnel will be deployed, and that adequate preparation will be made for the movement of materials mostly in the riverine areas.

“We are going to deploy not less than 30,000 police officers including other sisters agencies.

“We have made adequate arrangement for security for the materials and equipment that will be moved out of Yenagoa. We have 80 per cent water, so we are going to concentrate so much on moving materials across,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Soroh, Commodore Abdulakim Ojebode expressed the preparedness of the Nigerian Navy to create a conducive environment for the election.

“The Nigerian Navy is ready to support INEC as the lead agency in election in Bayelsa. The peculiar nature of the state brings to fore the necessity for the Navy to offer its peculiar support due to the 80 per cent marine environment,” he noted.