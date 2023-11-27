Appeal Court Judgment: Protests rock Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Despite the ban on protests by the Kano Police Command , protests, on Monday, rocked some parts of the ancient city of Kano.

The protests took place in Naibawa along Kano-Zaria Road, Hotoro along Maiduguri Road and Kantin Kwari area of the state.

Placards displayed by the protesters carried inscriptions such as “Kano voted for Abba,” “Mandate of the people was stolen in 2019, we will not allow it to happen in 2023”. “Justice for Abba” and “Justice for Kano” among others, were also on display.

A trader in Kantin Kwari, Malam Saidu Yunus, who confirmed the development, spoke to Vanguard.

The trader said the protests took place in the aforementioned areas but were conducted peacefully.

“I was in my shop around 11 a.m. when the protesters hit the road. The protest was peaceful.

“They were holding posters of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and carrying placards,” Yunus said.

Another eyewitness in Naibawa axis, Hajara, said the protesters came out but were dispersed by the police.

“The protesters had embarked on the protest before they were dispersed by the police on their way,” Hajara said.

Meanwhile, the protest was coming barely hours after the police under the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Gumel said some faceless groups hiding under the guise of different lawful associations, were hell-bent on fomenting trouble and causing chaos in the state.

He noted that they (Police) were on top of the game.