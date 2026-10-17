Zulum calls for coordinated military offensive in the Lake Chad

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum

…Zulum’s support instrumental to military success – COAS

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has called on the military to immediately commence a coordinated offensive operation, Operation Lake Sanity, to dislodge insurgents from the shores and islands of Lake Chad.

Governor Zulum made the call on Saturday when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu, on a courtesy visit at the new Council Chamber, Government House, Maiduguri.

The governor commended the Nigerian Army for improvements in the security situation in the state and also requested stronger military deployments in strategic locations, including Kareto, Baga, and the Sabon Gari–Wajiroko axis, to protect communities, secure waterways, and support the reopening of the Damboa–Biu road.

“The recent attacks on some communities in northern Borno are a result of the presence of insurgents along the shores of Lake Chad. We cannot achieve complete peace without undertaking major military operations in that area,” Zulum said.

The governor acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support for the proposed operation and the coordination among the service chiefs; however, he urged the military authorities to accelerate preparations.

“I understand that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has provided the necessary support for the operation. I urge you to hasten the process so that the insurgents threatening northern Borno can be dislodged,” he stated.

He called for strengthening the amphibious command in Baga to clear waterways, stressing that holding those positions would be essential to sustaining the operation’s gains.

On the Gubio–Damasak corridor, Zulum appealed for the speedy establishment of a military formation in Kareto, and around Sabon Gari and Wajiroko in Damboa Local Government Area to support the restoration of vehicular movement between Damboa and Biu.

Governor Babagana Zulum thanked the Chief of Army Staff for training about 1,000 forest guards, who he said had completed their training and were deployed to the state.

Zulum emphasised the need to consolidate military successes through reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement, commending the Army’s support for re-establishing the Mairari community and preparing for military formations and community resettlement in Maiwa, Koshobe and Ala.

“Military operations must be followed by stabilisation measures, including reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement. Borno State Government will provide the support required by the Nigerian Army to fortify these locations,” he pledged.

He also expressed appreciation for additional battalions deployed across the two sectors, noting that the reinforcements were helping to strengthen security and stabilise affected areas.

“Notwithstanding the recent attacks in some parts of Borno State, there has been tremendous improvement in our security situation. I commend the officers and men of Operation Hadin Kai and urge them to sustain this momentum,” Zulum announced.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu, commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his sustained support to the Nigerian Army, describing it as instrumental to the successes recorded against insurgency.

“I must put on record that the support of the Executive Governor of Borno State has been phenomenal in the successes we have recorded here in Borno State. For that, we say a very big thank you, sir,” the COAS said.

The Army Chief explained that his visit to troops of Operation Hadin Kai was part of a routine assessment of their operations, to encourage commanders, and to appreciate the resilience of personnel confronting insurgency in the Northeast.

He reaffirmed their mandate to restore normalcy and create an enabling environment for socio-economic activities, assuring that challenges presented by commanders would receive prompt attention.

The courtesy visit was attended by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, member representing Marte, Monguno, Nganzai federal constituency, Hon. Bukar Talba, Secretary to the State Government, Commissioners, Special Advisers and other senior military and heads of security establishment in the state. End