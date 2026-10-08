Kano police arrest 47 suspects, recover drugs, weapons

By Hadiza Yusuf

KANO — The Kano State Police Command has arrested 47 suspects for alleged thuggery, drug peddling, phone snatching and other related offences during operations conducted across the state between October 1 and 7, 2026.

The Command also said it recovered quantities of suspected illicit drugs, dangerous weapons and three Android mobile phones allegedly snatched from victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

He said the arrests were made through intelligence-led and community-based policing operations conducted by different formations of the Command.

In Panshekara, police surveillance teams carried out three separate operations and arrested 21 suspected drug dealers.

The first operation led to the arrest of Abba Usman, 22, and Nasiru Hassan, 20, both of Panshekara Quarters. Police said the suspects were found with six sachets and 12 pieces of suspected Pregabalin capsules, as well as dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa.

In a separate operation, 11 suspects, led by 21-year-old Joel Munatuti of Samegu Quarters, were arrested with seven sachets of suspected Pregabalin, 439 tablets of suspected Exol, five pieces of suspected Diazepam and dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa.

Eight other suspects, led by 18-year-old Kelvin Friday of Yansama Quarters, were also arrested with six sachets of suspected Pregabalin, 43 tablets of suspected Exol and dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Sadam Shuaibu of Yako Village, Kiru Local Government Area, on October 7. He was allegedly found with 105 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other substances suspected to be hard drugs.

Police arrest suspected thugs

In another operation at Hotoro Mahautar Gabas on October 4, police arrested 13 suspected thugs, popularly known as Yan Daba, following reports that the group was allegedly terrorising residents.

According to the statement, items recovered from the suspects included 216 bottles of a substance identified by police as “Suck and Die,” six tubes of Red Sun Solution, four cutlasses, five axes, one sword, two gariyo, four knives, one hammer, two hacksaws, five sticks, three sharp iron rods, an MP3 radio, charms and four empty four-litre gallons.

Similarly, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested 10 suspected thugs on October 3 following information that a gang had gathered in large numbers around the Yan Yashi/Kofar Ruwa axis of Dala Local Government Area.

The suspects were identified as Mohammed Usman, 30; Gaddafi Awaisu, 43; Abdulkarim Dalha, 22; Mustapha Isah, 19; Ibrahim Adam, 23; Abba Sale, 24; Ibrahim Rabi’u, 19; Abubakar Ibrahim, 24; Usman Hamisu, 25; and Ishimawi Sabo, 22.

Police said the suspects were arrested in Kurna, Kofar Ruwa and Yan Yashi quarters, with swords, cutlasses, knives, sticks and clubs, as well as dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit drugs recovered from them.

Two arrested over phone snatching

Also on October 4, operatives of the Special Intervention Squad arrested two suspected phone snatchers, identified as Yaro Ahmad, 20, also known as Saisan, and Nafiu Almustapha, 20, also known as Small.

The suspects were intercepted along Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital while allegedly operating with a tricycle.

Three Android mobile phones suspected to have been snatched and the tricycle were recovered.

According to the police, the suspects confessed during interrogation to dispossessing passengers of their phones through pickpocketing while conveying them to their destinations.

The Command said all the suspects were undergoing discreet investigation at various police formations and would be charged to court upon completion of the investigations.