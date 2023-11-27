Appeal Court judgment: Kano police arraigns 7 protesters

…says faceless group hell-bent on causing chaos in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Police Command said it has arraigned seven protesters arrested for staging protests and attempting to cause unrest over the Appeal Court judgment in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who made this known during a press conference, said the protesters, five males and two females, were charged in court to serve as deterrents.

CP Gumel continued when he raised alarm over activities of some faceless groups who hide under guise of different lawful associations and were hell bent on formenting trouble and causing chaos in the state.

He, however, warned that the police would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute them.

According to him, “In our continued efforts to maintain peace and order following the Appeal Court ruling on the Kano State governorship election, the attention of the police command has been drawn to a planned protest by some faceless political groups who are currently hiding under the guise of different lawful associations, one of which is the Kano traders’ association.

“Already, the leadership of the Kantin Kwari, Sabongari, K/Wambai, Singer, and some other market traders associations within the metropolis have informed the Police Command of their resolve on the planned protest.

“On this, the combined traders association not only disassociated themselves from such an unpatriotic plan but also made their position clear that they are not part of the ongoing political development in any way. They also reiterated that they neither have the intention to organize such a protest nor close their shops today, Monday, November 27, 2023.

“Premised on this development, the market leadership has called on their members to remain law-abiding and move on with their normal legitimate businesses, and never to be distracted or dragged into partisan politics, as doing so will only jeopardize their businesses, truncate their lawful activities, and block their sources of livelihood.

“Furthermore, the traders pledged to continue working with the Police to ensure peace and order in the state. They further maintained that without peaceful atmosphere, their businesses will not thrive.

“Recall that yesterday morning. (Sunday, November 26), some members of these faceless groups, with unclear political identity, had gathered themselves at different-locations in Ungoggo, Kura and Bebeji Local Government Areas, pretending to be holding “special prayers.”

“Please let them be aware that we are following up on every inch of their activities and already aware that overtly such gathering was no intended for special prayers, but with intention to promote breach of the peace and to bring untold hardship on the peace loving people of the state. Gladly, our personnel had moved and dispersed them.

“Similar intelligence reports revealed that these faceless people are trying to begin the use of some media outlets in sending negative and poisonous messages against the police and other security agencies on the ongoing peace efforts we are embarking on.

“Of course, these groups are currently putting pressure very hard and pushing up for the law-abiding and innocent people to be killed in their desperation to trigger violence escalation and create disharmony amongst the security operatives and also to push them in engaging in deadly clashes with the protesting members of the public.

“Furthermore, there are additional revealing Intelligence reports that these faceless political groups are planning to embark on mass protest designed to breach the peace and cause destruction of lives and properties in the state, but the police and sister-security agencies are on top of the situation,” he said.

CP Gumel added that, “You are all witnesses to our resolve for respect to rights of all residents and the way we are currently using our democratic policing strategy, which since brought about the desired peace that everyone is enjoying in all parts of the state.

“Already, the leadership of the Police Command is in touch with the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC); and both have re-assured us that stand on the already signed Peace Accord.

“They also told us that their political parties will dissociating with any person, or group of persons, who are planning to cause trouble in the state the protest or unguided statements that are capable of causing chaos.

“On this note, let me assure the good citizens of Kano state that the security of their lives and properties remain our paramount goal. They should remain calm and move about with their lawful bus without fear. Currently, we have mapped out strategies on how to deal with any such plan for b restiveness in the State.

“The Police command is, by this press briefing, warning anyone or group of persons found engaging in activities that are capable of breaching the peaceful atmosphere that enjoyed in the state. Going forward, this category of people are advised to desist from doing so, the Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute them,” the Commissioner of Police, CP Gumel however stated.